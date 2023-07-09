Biff America: Mixed bag of nuts

It wasn’t easy to simply dismiss my old friend Peter Paul as a lunkhead. Of course, I’m not so naive to think all the people I like will agree with me on all issues. But Peter and I go back decades. There was a time in the distance past where we were not averse to fracture the laws of both man and nature.

Granted, I was presumptuous to assume that we would always align on all things politically and socially. But his last comment during our last conversation disturbed me.

My mate and I were out in the Eastern Sierras about a month ago. It was our last day before we had to start heading east to Colorado. We backcountry skied earlier in the day, and we were parked in a pull-off drying out our stuff and preparing from the drive east across the high desert.

When I saw Peter’s name on my caller ID, there was no thought of letting it go to voicemail. I had not heard from him in almost a year. Pete’s news was not good. He called to tell us of the death of the mother of a mutual friend and let me know when the funeral was to be held.

I told him I was 3,000 miles away but asked for the mailing address of our friend so I could send him a card. (Yes, I do still write misspelled, barely legible, handwritten cards and snail mail them).

The death of our friend’s mum was not a horrible piece of news. She was in her 90s and was relatively healthy until the end. Pete agreed to text me the address as soon as we hung up. Since we had not spoken in many months, we caught up on each other’s lives. I asked about his grandchildren, health and job, and he asked the same of me, minus the job and children part.

Somehow we got on current events. I assumed we were like-minded. We were not.

What we disagreed on, what he said, that shocked me, is not particularly important. Suffice to say, his assertion was both adamant and so far away from my own life philosophy it was as if we lived on different planets. After offering his opinion, my friend said, “You might not agree.” I had the presence of mind to say only, “Yeah, I don’t — but that’s OK.”

We exchanged pleasantries for a few minutes then disconnected.

Ellie could tell by my face that something was wrong. “What was that about?” She asked.

I answered, “Bad news. Dougie Church’s Mum died, and Peter Paul is a lunkhead.”

While we were packing up for our long drive, I recounted my conversation. Over the years, I had regaled Ellie with some of Peter and my exploits, and though she had only met him a few times, she like me was a little shocked over his stance on this particular social/political issue.

It is not that Pete’s politics affected me in any way, and who knows when or if we will ever see each other again. Yes, back in the day, we would do stupid stuff and abuse our livers, brains and reputations. But it had been many years since we had lived in the same zip code. I just thought I knew him better.

The sun was setting in a red sky as we headed east on U.S. Highway 50, otherwise known as the loneliest road In America. I could not stop thinking about Peter Paul. We once were sidekicks. How could we see the world so differently?

The only station we could get on our radio was a country AM station. My mental lamenting was interrupted by perhaps the most profound country lyrics ever written, “God is great, beer is good and people are crazy.”

To me, crazy means a diversion from reality, but reality can be subjective. By that definition, Pete and I are both crazy. Our realities are miles apart. But underneath it all, we each are still the same guys who, years ago would share laughs, adventures, lodgings and — once — a girlfriend. We’ve reached a point in this country where we condemn both the opinion and the person who holds that opinion. It is very possible to vehemently disagree with an outlook but still like and respect the person who you consider a lunkhead. We all see the world through unique eyes. Now, granted, there are some people and opinions, on both sides, that are deal breakers. But the truth is most people who disagree are the not bad, just crazy — like Pete and me …

