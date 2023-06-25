Biff America: Odor and order

Rusty Rung was not our favorite co-worker. That is not to say we disliked him, but we were lukewarm at best.

Breckenridge’s Miner’s Camp Restaurant, in the ’70s, was a Sodom and Gomorrah with a salad bar. It was a higher-end steakhouse, but the bar hosted various off-color theme nights. The bulk of the staff were from the East Coast, and a lot of us were old friends well before we worked at that particular eatery. Back then, summer was slow. I would leave Breckenridge to work in Cape Cod, California or the Hamptons, returning every winter to ski and work.

Rusty was a nice enough guy, except for also being a ski instructor. Unasked, he would force that info on every table he would be waiting on, “I’m a ski instructor by day, waiter by night.”

The “Camp” was one of only a few nicer-end restaurants in town at the time and a coveted place to work. Each shift included an employee meal where 10-15 of us would sit down together before work began. The food served was not found on the menu.

Meatloaf, bean burritos and chili are just a few of the delights I can remember. Though the food was far from gourmet, it was filling and free. Those employee meals were also the source of much bantering, ribald observations and no small amount of gas.

Depending on the meal, the evidence of things to come would soon declare itself in the intestines of those working.

In large restaurants, the domains of the wait staff is divided by sections. Each server would have four or five defined tables, in close proximity, that were his or her section for the night.

The person who orchestrated that all servers would release their digestive declarations of a particular night’s meal in Rusty Rung’s section was both immature and small-minded. OK, it might have been me.

The plan was the half-dozen working servers would detour through Rusty’s section, off-load, then continue on their way to the bar or kitchen.

If Rusty noticed his section was getting an extravagant amount of foot traffic, he never mentioned it, but he did complain about his poor tips that night.

I’m guessing the restaurant world is much the same now as it was when Rusty’s guests were singeing their nose hairs. Though while I had to leave town to make a decent wage in the summer, now servers might get nine or 10 months of good tips. One thing I do know there are still coveted jobs and some not so. I was able to make enough money waiting tables to pay my rent, buy food and have some left over to spend foolishly. At the end of the ski season there would be cash in my sock drawer to relocate until my summer work began.

I prided myself in providing a memorable experience for guests. All the servers I knew felt likewise.

And none of us could have done so and afforded to live here were it not for tips. Even back then, there were some who said if the owners of the eateries would pay a living wage, as is done in the rest of the world, tipping would be unnecessary. I was not privy to the economics of every restaurant I worked, but the owners I worked for weren’t getting rich.

With the tourist season now almost 10 months a year, waiting on tables in a busy eatery is a good gig. Though servers mostly can afford to live here and continue to serve our locals and guests. It’s the lower end of the food chain — counter help, sandwich makers, baristas, etc. — who are living on the edge of the financial bubble. These are the jobs that are often underpaid and understaffed.

With home prices in the millions and a rental bedroom about $2,000, lower-waged workers are hurting. But technology has stepped in. Now when you pay for almost anything with a credit card you are presented with a screen asking if you would like to leave a tip. Some think it should not be up to the customer to underwrite the salaries of staff — those folks have that option not to tip. But there is a huge delta between what a business can afford to pay and what it costs a worker to live in our county.

Many local businesses are chronically understaffed, so I’m OK kicking in a few bucks to help out the lower rungs of the workforce ladder, partly because I want them still working the next time I’m in there. It’s only a few dollars and cents — or in Rusty’s case, dollars and scents.

