Biff America: You are bugging me

When white America was in its infancy a European scholar, historian and educator was touring our new nation. Like many of the old world, the scholar dismissed America as a wild frontier with an uncertain future. Though that said, he was thoroughly intrigued and impressed with the resiliency and social structures of the Native American tribes he came in contact with in his well over a year of traveling. The historian was surprised and delighted by the communal sophistication and environmental adaptability of what he once assumed was a very primitive people.

He was captivated by the complex societal system of the Nez Perce tribe. He was stunned to hear a medicine man of the Gros Ventre tribe preach a Yin-Yang philosophy worthy of a zen master, and he was impressed by the mastery of healing herbs by the Hopi and Zuni tribes.

The visiting professor marveled at the simple efficiency by which even the more warlike tribes governed themselves and their harmony with their surroundings. He also was not blind to the irony in regards to the sophistication of the natives and the barbarism of the white settlers who considered the Indians savages.

Once his study was completed, he began heading back to New Orleans where he would be begin his trip back to Europe. On route to the Gulf Coast, he passed through the least habitable section of the great Chihuahua Desert. While doing so, he stumbled upon a small and isolated tribe.

The group was small in number, runty in stature, wizened and skinny. They spent their summer days in primitive lean-tos, and a partially subterranean lodge avoiding the day time heat and the sun.

When the sun was lower in the sky, they would leave their shelters to rout around their immediate vicinity digging up bugs, worms and grubs to eat. Catching a lizard, snake or ground squirrel was cause for celebration. Due to the fact that little burnable material was available, they seldom would cook or prepare their captured quarry; rather they would eat bugs raw while rodents or lizards would often be dried first in the sun.

The historian was dismayed. After months of observing the sophistication of many tribes, he felt pity and some repugnance for these primitive bug-eaters. He wrote in his journal of the harsh conditions these natives endured and wondered why, with many more hospitable places only days travel away, they endured their harsh habitat.

Once an interpreter was located and the leader of the tribe was invited to the historian’s tent. The chief seemed shy but unimpressed with the white man’s trappings of journals, telescope and magnifying glass.

Through the interpreter the first question asked of the Indian leader was, “Are you happy living here?”

The old man’s face lit up and his eyes brimmed over with joy, and he said: “Oh yes, this is very good place to live. There are many wonderful bugs to eat.”

Now yes, that is a rather long-winded story simply to reach a quote of a long dead Indian with beetles on his breath. And I will admit other than the “wonderful bugs to eat” quote, I’m filling in the blanks of the narrative. I read of the tribe in an old book that my dad had years ago. That said, I believe within that the old man’s simple statement lies the secret to happiness then and now. Keep your needs simple, your wants few and appreciate your blessings.

Unless you are one of those poor souls who suffer from a myriad of mental health maladies, endured the recent death of a loved one, or happen to live next to a VRBO that regularly hosts bachelorette weekends, much of life’s joys and displeasures are subjective. Currently, in other nations, and for some of the poor in our own country, to be sheltered, fed and healthy would be cause to rejoice. But for most of us, creature comforts are something we take for granted.

Shakespeare said: “Poor and content is rich and rich enough.”

Anyone that has endured any real life challenges will tell you what is required for true happiness — health, love, laughter and (in Summit County) a place to park. It is entirely a matter of perspective. Yesterday, after a magnificent sunrise and beautiful morning, I was in a local coffee shop where a guy lamented that there were no vegan muffins to go along with his oat-milk latte. I was tempted to remind him: “Life is Bliss and every bug a blessing.” But I’m not sure that would have helped …

Jeffrey Bergeron’s column “Biff America” publishes Mondays in the Summit Daily News. Bergeron worked in TV and radio for more than 30 years, and his column can be read in several newspapers and magazines. He is the author of “Mind, Body, Soul.” Bergeron arrived in Breckenridge when there was plenty of parking and no stop lights. Contact him at biffbreck@yahoo.com

Jeffrey Bergeron’s column “Biff America” publishes Mondays in the Summit Daily News. Bergeron has worked in TV and radio for more than 30 years, and his column can be read in several newspapers and magazines. He is the author of “Mind, Body, Soul.” Bergeron arrived in Breckenridge when there was plenty of parking and no stoplights. Contact him at biffbreck@yahoo.com.