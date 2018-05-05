Body Shaming of Conservatives is a Great Liberal Sport

Apparently, people angry with Michelle Wolf's performance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner just don't "get it."

Saying people who don't "like abortion" should try it isn't some horribly insensitive scream at women who have anguished with that choice for years. It isn't a stab into the hearts of families that have wept and hugged and fought and reconciled over their teenager's situation.

This is today's liberal humor.

Steven Colbert, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers simply deliver lines like these more effectively than Michelle, a writer and contributor for "The Daily Show and "Late Night."

This style of humor is mean, ugly and nasty and if you don't laugh, you'll be banished from the tribe.

This style of humor is mean, ugly and nasty and if you don't laugh, you'll be banished from the tribe.

That's where our politics are today. It's all tribal.

If you dare to suggest that Trump is anything but a racist bent on destroying a world whose leaders refuse to talk with him, then you're a fascist racist bent on destroying the world.

"I'm going to try a fun new thing, okay? I'm going to say, 'Trump is so broke,' and you guys go, 'How broke is he?' All right."

"Trump is so broke he has to fly failed business class."

"Trump is so broke he looked for foreign oil in Don Jr.'s hair."

"Trump is so broke Southwest used him as one of their engines. I know, it's so soon. It's so soon for that joke. Why did she tell it? It's so soon."

"Trump is so broke he had to borrow money from the Russians and now he's compromised and susceptible to blackmail and possibly responsible for the collapse of the Republic. Yay, it's a fun game."

Her voice trails off as the crowd goes mild.

The late night audiences actually love this stuff. It was the attacks on Sarah Sanders' appearance that rankled.

"We are graced with Sarah's presence tonight. I have to say I'm a little star-struck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in, 'The Handmaid's Tale.'"

For those of you who don't recognized the body-shaming in that insult, actor Amy Dowd's "Aunt Lydia" character is one mean-spirited, rough-looking woman with makeup suggesting a face sandblasted by dust bowl winds.

Wolf: "Every time Sarah steps up to the podium I get excited, because I'm not really sure what we're going to get — you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams."

Wait. What?

What is Wolf's frat bro slam saying about female softball players and why would it be funny to say Sanders looks like one?

What Michelle has truly revealed is that today's successful liberal comics are angry and mean.

It's okay for them to behave like Trump because … Trump.

They are automatically above reproach for name-calling and bullying conservative women because … Trump.

Wolf represents the liberals so shocked and offended by Trump's foul insults that they feel justified in emulating that behavior.

Maybe this is a good thing.

Maybe this liberal hypocrisy could reverse the trend to avoid any humor deemed "politically correct" and insensitive by the liberal "PC Police."

Liberal columnist David Horsey of the Los Angeles Times once wrote that Sanders, "does not look like the kind of woman" President Trump would choose for his press secretary.

"By comparison, Sanders looks more like a slightly chunky soccer mom who organizes snacks for the kids' games. Rather than the fake eyelashes and formal dresses she puts on for news briefings, Sanders seems as if she'd be more comfortable in sweats and running shoes."

Body shaming conservatives by liberals is great sport, eh?

Remember, Wolf's attempts at humor are the same sort delivered by the liberal hate-night hosts who hire her to write for them.

They know their partisan, angry audience.

That's why late night studio audiences like Colbert's cheered these insults.

She just has no idea how to deliver nasty lines to a mainstream crowd that wasn't thirsty for blood.

