Brave the cold to make wishes, funny memories and more

Armando Anto is performing two comedy shows this weekend. Anto is a stand-up comedian and a violinist.

Armando Anto/Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

It’s been a chilly week in Summit County, and the totally reliable Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter. Still, I can’t help but have a positive outlook as the days slowly get longer and the towns are bustling again with activity.

On one hand, the cold wants to make me cocoon indoors, but on the other hand, I’m rearing to get out of the house. Here are a few options for those wanting to brave the cold.

Venture over to Breckenridge on Friday, Feb. 4, to see comedian Armando Anto at both Broken Compass Brewing locations. Following a 7:30 p.m. performance at the Gold Pan Saloon on Thursday, Feb. 3, Anto will tell jokes at the brewery’s original location, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, at 7 p.m. Friday.

Anto, who was born and raised in France, began studying classical violin at the French National Conservatory at age 5. However, he ended up combining that passion with comedy and does stand-up in Los Angeles. He has appeared in the 2016 season of “America’s Got Talent” and taped a special for Dry Bar Comedy in 2020.

If you can’t get enough of Anto, he’ll be a part of Broken Compass’ edgier, after-hours show at 9 p.m. Friday at the Main Street taproom, 520 S. Main St. All shows are free and hosted by local comedian Pat Treuer.

Another free event happening Friday is Silverthorne’s monthly installment of First Friday. Called the Wish Lantern Festival, the event blends the Noche de Candela celebration from past years with the Chinese Lunar New Year to honor multiple cultures. It takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway, and nearby Red Buffalo Coffee & Tea, 358 Blue River Parkway.

Start by decorating wish lanterns at the Silverthorne Pavilion while listening to live salsa music from Remezcla. Afterward, learn about Lunar New Year at Red Buffalo with storytime from the Summit County library, hot beverages and to-go crafts. There will also be the traditional oranges and red envelopes given out to attendees.

At 6:45 p.m., lanterns will be placed in the Blue River north of the bridge near Chipotle Mexican Grill and float down the water. Optimal viewing will be either on that bridge, the bridge by the pavilion or along the Blue River Trail behind Sauce on the Blue and Red Buffalo.

Food will be available from Mercado La Perla, and the pavilion bar will be open. People can also visit Enza’s Delicatessen & Market for drink specials and tamales. Remezcla will perform again at 7:15 p.m., and people are then encouraged to visit the new Kúcu Tequila Bistro, 375 Blue River Parkway, at 8:30 p.m. for an after-party.

Lastly, keep the goodwill going with a community fundraiser at Breckenridge Pour House. The head chef’s daughter, Victoria Oliveras, was recently diagnosed with aplastic anemia and is need of a bone marrow transplant. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, featuring live music, catered food and more.

El Paso Lasso will perform as well as Jake Doyle and Bobby Egerer on acoustic guitar and harmonica. The Canteen Tap House and Tavern, Giampietro Pizzeria & Pasta and others will provide food.

As you eat, drink and listen to tunes, be sure to participate in the raffle and silent auction for gift certificates from restaurants and spas, swag from Breckenridge Distillery and gear from shops like Christy Sports and Carvers Ski & Bike.

All proceeds go to the family and, in addition to the in-person fundraiser, the family has a fundraising page to help collect an $80,000 goal at GoFund.me/967fe8a4.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.

Jefferson Geiger

