Brooke Shotts: School board next step in journey of volunteerism

Brooke Shotts

Courtesy photo

Occupation: freelance graphic designer at Lasergraphics

Hometown: Oakdale, Minnesota

Years in Summit County: 18

Family: husband, Carlin; two sons, Zephyr and Wentzle; dog, PoppySeed

Civic involvement: Carriage House board member, Level 3 classroom volunteer, Breckenridge Elementary Building Advisory Committee member, Summit Middle School Building Advisory Committee member, Summit Middle School parent teacher organization and Junior Achievers volunteer.

My kids and passion for education have been the driving force of my volunteering for the past 11 years. For me, running for Summit School District school board is the next step in my journey. Being elected to the school board would combine these two passions and put me in a position to make a difference. I want to be more active and engaged in making decisions that support all of our students, our district and, ultimately, our community. With two kids currently in the district, I see the effects of the decisions the school board makes every day.

Priority No. 1: Better pay for teachers and support staff

In order to create high-quality education, we need to retain the teachers we have so we can create strength and continuity in the relationships between teachers, students, parents and community members. With a teacher shortage upon us, we also need to recruit the most qualified educators available. This can be accomplished by offering a livable wage, housing assistance and enticing them with our small-town charm. We all know that Summit County is a great place to live and raise kids, which is why we stay. We need to extend that same opportunity to current local teachers and future teachers to come. Which would allow them to focus on what they love, which is teaching kids.

Priority No. 2: Continue support for mental health and social emotional curriculum in classrooms/schools

I believe we need to be more active in identifying students that are most at risk with providing them with intervention strategies earlier rather than later. By allowing more time for training of teachers and support staff, they will be able to effectively utilize social emotional curriculum and help in identifying those kids at risk. Encouraging community participation (for example: kids sports teams, clubs, etc.) in this process will reinforce the same behavior expectations to kids that they will have throughout their life. Creating mentally healthy kids allows them to focus and succeed.

Priority No. 3: Wise spending

I will be mindful and transparent in my approach to the budget so we get the best results we can keeping in mind what’s best for kids. Supporting initiatives like 4A and Proposition CC on the upcoming ballot give our school district the fiscal room to fulfill some of the pressing needs in the county. I know the importance of periodically reevaluating spending to make sure current needs are being met and make adjustments as needed. Utilizing dollars to provide teachers the resources, tools and training to have the freedom to adjust curriculum to best suit the needs of all kids will help them to achieve their fullest potential.

It would be an honor to serve the kids, teachers and my community by becoming a member on the Summit County school board. Learn more at shotts4tots.org.

