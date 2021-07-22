Catch comedy and classic films for multiple evenings of heartwarming laughs

Seeing comedian Derrick Stroup live is just one of the opportunities for people to get a hearty chuckle this weekend. Stroup and opener Geoff Tice can be seen Friday, July 23, at Warren Station Center for the Arts in Keystone.

Photo from Derrick Stroup

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Comedies don’t often get the same critical praise as dramas when it comes to prestige ceremonies such as the Academy Awards; however, witty writing and hilarious delivery can make a title just as entertaining as a more decorated movie.

These days, it’s especially important to take time to laugh aloud and briefly forget about one’s troubles for an afternoon or evening. Local organizations understand this and have multiple events featuring live comedy and classic films scheduled in the coming days.

First, catch comedians Geoff Tice and Derrick Stroup on Friday, July 23, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Opener Tice is a Denver-based comedian who is a regular performer at Comedy Works and has also been seen at SF Sketchfest, Red Clay Comedy Festival and the High Plains Comedy Festival.

Stroup, originally from Jacksonville, Alabama, started his comedy career in the South eight years ago but has been living in Denver since 2015. He was recently a finalist at Comedy Works’ New Faces Competition and has opened for comedians like Frank Caliendo, Brian Posehn and Josh Blue.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. All attendees must be 18 years old, and general admission tickets cost $20 in advance or $25 the day of the show. Reserved table seating is available for $25 in advance. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase. Though not happening this weekend, stand-up fans should be aware that they can see Pat Treuer deliver his monthly free dose of jokes from 7-9 p.m. July 31 at Broken Compass Brewing, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, Breckenridge.

For laughs on the big screen, “The Blues Brothers” returns Friday, July 23, for Breck Film and Breckenridge Creative Art’s drive-in movie series after getting canceled due to weather last year. The iconic comedy has John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd as the titular brothers, and it features cameos by James Brown, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway and more. Fingers crossed the storms stay away this time.

Then on Saturday, July 24, is a screening of “The Karate Kid.” Starring Ralph Macchio as protagonist Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as the wise Mr. Miyagi, it tells the tale of LaRusso learning karate to defend himself from bullies such as William Zabka’s Johnny Lawrence.

Advance reservations are required to see the films in the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. The screenings are free though there is a suggested donation of $25 per car. Parking begins at 7:30 p.m. with the shows beginning at 8:30 p.m. Entry will not be allowed past 8:15 p.m. Visit BreckCreate.org to reserve a spot.

If you’re more of a biker, pedal to the Arts District campus at the intersection of Ridge Street and Washington Avenue to watch “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey.” The timeless movie of three adventurous pets starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.

The bike-in event has maintenance activities and projects for bike enthusiasts before the film is shown on the AirStage’s 5-by-8-foot LED wall. The movie is free, but registration at BreckCreate.org is required.

Another opportunity for live laughs is Breckenridge Backstage Theatre’s production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The comedic play involves three actors performing Shakespeare’s 37 plays in less than 90 minutes with football games, rap songs and more.

The play was originally set to close July 31 but has recently been extended through Aug. 7. Visit BackstageTheatre.org to purchase tickets.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m watching ‘Hacks’ Comedies don’t always leave you in stitches, and HBO Max’s “Hacks” is a nice example — in a good way. The show can be surprisingly dark coming from the team that’s behind hits like “Broad City” and “Parks and Recreation.” It centers on Deborah Vance, played by Jean Smart, as a legendary Joan Rivers type of comedian struggling to keep her Las Vegas shows. She hires a young writer to update her material, and the unlikely pairing does their best to get by in the brutal desert. It isn’t the most compelling show on paper, but Smart makes it work with another award-worthy performance that follows in the footsteps of her recent television roles on “Fargo,” “Watchmen” and “Legion.” You can tell Smart enjoys being at the top, even if Vance doesn’t.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.