Column | Bruce Butler: The property tax boomerang

Over the past month, I have encountered many residents in various states of concern or distress regarding the 2023 Real Property Notice of Valuation they received from the Summit County Assessor’s Office. While the deadline to appeal your property’s valuation passed last week, there is no doubt that property values have increased, there is no doubt residents are going to suffer a substantial property tax increase, there is no doubt landlords will pass along most — or all — of the increased tax cost to renters, causing rent to rise, and there is no doubt increased taxes will drive more longtime residents out of the county.

Taxes are a necessity in civil society. I have no problem paying reasonable taxes for police and fire protection, for utility and road maintenance, and for national defense, among others. In failed states, organized crime, warlords, and oligarchs provide civil “protection,” and they decide what is a fair price to charge and the penalties for nonpayment. Higher taxes, or not, I am still very happy to live in the United States. The problem is, while government is uniquely qualified to provide these type of services, modern government is best at growing its size and increasing its reach and power over the public that it governs. Within the confines of 700 words, the following lines are some thoughts about government and taxes.

In Summit County and Colorado, recent history shows voters overwhelmingly support tax increases. In fact, I can’t think of a tax/mill levy increase that has been rejected over the past 15 years. In 2020, Summit County and Colorado voters overturned the Colorado Constitution’s Gallagher Amendment, which limited residential property tax rates — and did not fix the draconian commercial tax that resulted from the imbalance of residential and commercial development. The Gallagher Amendment was a longtime nemesis of expansive government forces because as residential property values increased, the residential tax rate ratcheted down. To fix the property tax sticker shock, government could cut taxes, but it will more likely require a similar constitutional remedy to provide any durable relief. Be careful, however, any proposed ballot box fix is likely to undermine the remaining tenets of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as T.A.B.O.R., which limits the state government’s growth rate and is the last thing that stands between Colorado and “Colifornia.” Do not thoughtlessly surrender your collective leverage against unrestrained government growth.

At the county level, government has been very clever to bundle tax increases for items that might not pass on their own merit with popular tax increases, like wildfire mitigation, to virtually guaranty passage by voters. We should have only single-issue tax questions on the ballot. At all levels of government, tax increases are routinely deferred until a later date, to distance legislative actions from immediate wallet pain. Politicians count on apathy, short memories and new dependent constituencies to grow government spending. Anytime politicians start talking about “investments” in something, substitute “spending” for “investments,” and watch your wallet.

At the federal level, presidents often get more credit or blame than they deserve for the overall economy, but make no mistake: bad regulatory, fiscal and/or tax policy can have an immediate negative impact on the economy, and it can take years to fix what was broken with the stroke of a pen. Over the past 35 years, conservatives have been largely successful at removing roughly 50 percent of the public from the federal tax rolls. While I support allowing citizens, especially lower-income citizens, to keep more of the money they earn, the lack of “skin in the game” has propagated the idea that half the country can vote for more government spending and services and somebody else will pay for it. For every freebie, somebody must pay, and everybody ultimately does, through higher living costs, jobs lost to export or automation and slower economic growth. Governments that have gone too far often become the nation’s largest employer. They ultimately implode under the high cost of benefit programs, public pensions, and inflation from printing money to cover their debts. Is this starting to sound familiar? The object lesson is to be cautious when it comes to voting for politicians and tax increases because you will pay now and even more later.

Bruce Butler's column "Common Sense Conversations" publishes biweekly on Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. Butler is a former mayor and council member in Silverthorne, where he has lived for 20 years. Contact him at butlerincolorado@gmail.com.