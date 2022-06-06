Column | Dylan Roberts: Affordability, environment and education will be my priorities

Dylan Roberts

Occupation: State Representative and Attorney Years in District 8: Grew up in Routt County and a current resident of Eagle County Family: Sarah (wife) and Teddy (son) Civic involvement: Eagle County Deputy District Attorney, former Board Member of Water Education Colorado, Mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

Hello Summit County voters! My name is Dylan Roberts, and it would be an honor to serve you in the Colorado State Senate. When I was first elected to the State House in 2018 to serve Eagle & Routt counties, I pledged to my constituents that I would listen to them and take their concerns to the Capitol and put results over politics every day. Much has changed since 2018, but that promise to put my constituents first has not. As one of the most bipartisan and productive members in the Colorado Legislature, I’ve written and passed bills to decrease the cost of housing and child care, protect our environment and water, help our local economies and small businesses and make the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs more affordable.

While I am proud of the results we’ve achieved for our region, there are more problems to solve. I grew up right here in the mountains and am now raising my family here. Your concerns, hopes and challenges are mine too, and I am ready to work for you as your next state senator.

Here are my priorities should I be elected:

Priority No. 1

Far too many Coloradans are being priced out of our communities. This starts first and foremost with housing. The legislature must do more to equip our communities with the resources they need to build and maintain affordable housing for their locals. Since 2021, I have been chair of the Affordable Housing Task Force which just delivered the largest single-year affordable housing investment in state history. Because of our work, communities will receive funding to spur dozens of housing development projects starting this year. Additionally, I worked with Summit County leaders to author a bill that allows counties to use their lodging tax revenue for housing instead of marketing, giving our communities a sustainable source of funding for housing, child care, and more workforce needs.

Health insurance and affordable prescription drugs need to be more affordable. That’s why I wrote and passed a bill creating the Colorado Option health insurance plan; a new, more affordable plan available to individuals in businesses in every Colorado county. Further, I wrote the first-in-the-nation bill to cap the cost of insulin for every Coloradan, took on Big Pharma, and got that passed.

If elected as your State Senator, you can expect legislation from me that will continue in this vein: commonsense measures that decrease our cost of living and make our region a place where people can live, work and thrive.

Priority No. 2

Our local economies depend on snow falling in the winter, rivers running in the summer and our cherished landscapes being protected for generations to come. Thus, responding to the urgent threats of wildfire, drought and climate change will remain a top priority of mine. The legislature can — and should — continue leading the way in adopting policies that reduce pollution, improve our air and water quality and enhance our economies through recreation and green energy. You can count on me to continue supporting legislation that advances our fight against climate change, conserving our water, protecting us from wildfire and bolstering our economy.

Priority No. 3

Our public schools deserve increased support from the state legislature. Thankfully, under the leadership of my friend Rep. Julie McCluskie, we made historic investments in public education this year — and we cannot let up now. As a strong supporter of public education, I will work to ensure that our students and educators are set up for success.

As your state senator, you can rely on me to continue championing legislation and budget proposals that bolster education funding and make policy changes to support our parents, teachers, and students.

Senate District 8 unites 10 counties across central and northwestern Colorado. The communities in the district face varying challenges, but there is so much we can accomplish together. You deserve a proven problem-solver who puts results over politics and consistently delivers for their constituents. That is my track-record . It would be an honor to be your state senator and work for you, Summit County.

Please reach out anytime with questions or concerns. My cell is (970) 846-3054 and my email is dylan@dylanroberts.org .

Dylan Roberts is the Democratic Party candidate for Colorado Senate District 8.