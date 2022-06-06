Column | Matt Solomon: I plan to fight taxes, protect personal liberty if elected

Matt Solomon

Matt Solomon/Courtesy photo

My name is Matt Solomon and I am your candidate for Colorado Senate District 8. I have been an Eagle County resident since 1996. I believe in individual freedom and liberties and advocate for the safety of all Coloradans. My ability to bring experience and perspective from both the public and the private sector is what makes me District 8’s best choice for state senator.

I spent the last 21 years in public service. I have proudly served my community and country as a paramedic, deputy coroner, through work as a civilian contractor with our U.S. Military, and was a twice-elected Eagle Town Council member. I have a sound record of respecting property owners rights, fighting tax increases, defending freedom, protecting gun rights and consistently making decisions within the limitations of the Constitution and with respect for the community.

After growing up in a family business, I transitioned to adulthood carrying knowledge from my family into private sector industries. I built teams and launched two outdoor sports industry companies internationally. I also started two of my own companies in Colorado–one is the longest standing gun shop in Eagle County, Alpine Arms. Decades of national and international experience in the private sector have taught me the power of fiscal responsibility and how to navigate the suffocating regulations of an over-reaching government.

I graduated from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. I also hold an Associate of Applied Science degree from Colorado Mountain College in paramedicine. I serve on the board of directors for two non-profits and was nominated for the 2021 Community Impact Award in Eagle.

After playing college football, I was a professional whitewater kayaker and was one of the pioneers of standup paddleboarding in the continental U.S. I am also a published author. My book Fortunate Accidents uses stories from my life to teach lessons on personal growth and leadership.

I prefer to share the credit with others, as life truly is a team activity. That said, I was part of a great team in the town of Eagle and was able to be instrumental in many policies and resolutions supporting the town. I helped start the Eagle River Park as a citizen, then saw it through to completion. As a council member, I worked on creative solutions for the town’s Climate Action Plan, short-term rental policy, and general fund reserves. I was also the spark that created the unanimous approval for returning Town Council paychecks to the general fund during the pandemic’s shutdown of local businesses.

My values-based message and campaign has been well received. Through a life of public service and private sector experience, my personal mantra has been to live with honor, act with integrity and speak with truth. My decision-making process is dedicated to transparency, consistency and predictability. I will apply this mantra and practice as your state senator, bringing the sword of honest speech to the arena of policy and representation.

After sweeping the vote at the district assembly, and effectively winning the primary by keeping my opponent off the ballot, I am focused on sharing this message of values with the High Country and Western Slope in a effort to earn your trust and your vote in November.

This is a huge district with many shared concerns. The safety and education of our children is paramount. We must also address the legislation passed by our current representation that has contributed to the increased crime and inflation. I look forward to working on improvments in these areas and more as your senator.

Learn more at MattSolomon.CO or SolomonForColorado.com . I can also be found on social media at Solomon for Colorado and Solomon4CO.

Please reach out directly to ask questions, offer insight, and open the dialogue. Gather a group of friends and let’s schedule a meet and greet; your political affiliation does not matter because we are all in this together!

Thank you. I am Matt Solomon, and I look forward to representing all of us.

Matt Solomon is a candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 for the Republican Party in the upcoming primary election.