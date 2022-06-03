Column | Ryne Scholl: My experience as treasurer warrants reelection

Ryne Scholl

Ryne Scholl/Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify conflicting information.

The Summit County Treasurer’s Office manages more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars and is responsible for setting investment strategy and distributing those funds to continue county operations.

Occupation: Summit County Treasurer and Public Trustee, Elected to office in 2018 Years in Summit County: 15 Family: Spouse Elisabeth and Stepdaughter Zoe, a student in summit school district. Civic Involvement: Current head coach for the Summit High School Golf Team; former treasurer of the Democratic Party of Summit County, Continental Divide Land Trust, and Wellington neighborhood homeowners association; former member of Summit School District’s Design Advisory Group.

When I first ran in 2018, I was the county’s deputy treasurer, having also worked in the county’s finance department, where I leveraged my financial background and Master of Business Administration degree to gain the experience I knew would be required to successfully execute my duties as treasurer.

We created an investment strategy that ensures taxpayer dollars are only invested in corporations committed to good stewardship in environmental, social, and governance topics. Other counties and municipalities have asked for our guidance implementing similar strategies for their communities.

We quadrupled our investment portfolio from $20 million to $80 million through a strategic cash flow analysis in collaboration with the county to improve the performance and safety of taxpayer funds.

We increased our interest rate by 226%, meaning my sound investment strategies resulted in more revenues available to the programs these funds support, including more money for open space, childcare, and public safety.

We partnered with Building Hope to support their work on mental health advocacy by providing a direct line of communication with property owners.

But it isn’t just about money and investment. It’s also about engaging and serving the public. My diverse team serves customers in English, Spanish, and Polish, providing professional service every day. I’m extraordinarily proud of their dedication to Summit County, and I know we couldn’t boast the achievements we do without their effort.

Primary candidates will undoubtedly include in their priorities the implementation of the new property tax software the county has recently invested in. Four years ago, one of my top priorities was the acquisition of a new tax program. The strategic cost-benefit analysis I developed and presented to county management was instrumental in the decision to transition away from an in-house system. The benefits of this to Summit County include: salary savings, improved user experiences, constant software upgrades, the ability to negotiate third party processing fees and the continuity of a program that more than half the state is on. Additionally, I was part of the team that implemented the new countywide finance software, completed in 2017.

If re-elected, I’m committed to building on our success of the past few years. My top three priorities include:

Priority No. 1

Increase collaboration with staff and other elected in the County, to help support and execute long-term strategies.

Priority No. 2

Build on the investment strategies that match the values of Summit County, with a focus on environmental stewardship and good social governance policies.

Priority No. 3

Focus on safely improving our returns that help bring more revenues to local programs that provide safety, recreation, and social services

Most people aren’t going to get terribly excited about this June’s primary for Treasurer. But with over $100 million in funds that this office is responsible for investing and distributing, experience matters. And as the only candidate in the race with the experience running the office and a financial background that helps guide our strategies, it’s my hope to earn your trust for a second term. I invite you to learn more at RyneForSummit.com .

Ryne Scholl is the incumbent candidate running for Summit County Treasurer for the Democratic Party.