From the Editor: Fresh faces at the Summit Daily News

Like virtually every other business, the Summit Daily News was hit hard by the pandemic. Advertisers reduced their budgets, and that meant we had to tighten our belts, too.

After our federal Paycheck Protection Program loan ran out in May 2020, we were forced to reduce our staffing and laid off three people, including our photographer, an advertising salesperson and a content manager. Readers’ generous support of the paper through our donation feature went toward newsroom payroll and helped prevent further cuts.

Now, as the county has fully reopened and a busy summer tourism season is on the horizon, we’ve added some fresh faces to our team and are moving some experienced reporters into editing roles.

Sawyer D’Argonne, who has been with Summit Daily parent company Swift Communications for four years, will serve as our new assistant editor. He’ll continue to report on public safety, courts, transportation and the town of Dillon in addition to helping out with editing duties on Sundays and throughout the week.

Our former Assistant Editor Steven Josephson has moved to the Colorado Mountain News Media shared copy desk, which oversees the design and copy editing of the Summit Daily, Vail Daily, Aspen Times, Post Independent and Steamboat Pilot & Today newspapers.

Former reporter Taylor Sienkiewicz now serves as our digital engagement editor, overseeing the digital distribution of our content on our website and social media channels. She takes over for former digital editor Heather Jarvis, who decided to be a stay-at-home mom after eight years with the Summit Daily.

Jefferson Geiger has returned to the arts and entertainment editor role after a short hiatus on our shared copy desk. In addition to arts, entertainment and nonprofits, he’ll cover the town of Frisco going forward. He also serves as the on-duty editor on Saturdays.

New to the team are reporters Jenna deJong and Lindsey Toomer.

DeJong is originally from Missouri and earned her journalism degree from Missouri State University. She previously served as the editor of Biz 417 Magazine before relocating to Keystone to cover county government, health, business and real estate for the Summit Daily. She replaces Libby Stanford who worked at the Summit Daily covering health for a year during the pandemic.

Toomer recently relocated to Breckenridge from Pennsylvania, where she earned her journalism degree from Penn State and served as the managing editor of the student newspaper. She covers Breckenridge and Silverthorne town governments, education and environment.

The Summit Daily is also hiring a sports reporter , who will replace Antonio Olivero when he relocates to the Denver area this summer. He has been with the Summit Daily for nearly four years.

On the advertising side, Advertising Director Eric Groves took over for Ian Donovan, who left earlier this year. We also said goodbye to Dawn Gundersen, Tor Linzee and Nate Higgins and brought Suzanne Craven, Ally Macey and Tutti Tischler onto the sales team. In addition, we’re hiring a digital sales manager.

We’ve reopened our office to the public, so feel free to stop by from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or by appointment. Our lobby remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for readers to pick up recent copies of the paper.

Find contact information for anyone on the Summit Daily team at SummitDaily.com/contactus.

Nicole Miller is the editor of the Summit Daily News. Contact her at nmiller@summitdaily.com.