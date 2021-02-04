Get your wing fix for the Super Bowl

I love Buffalo wings. I don’t know how it started, but somewhere in my life, I became enamored with the humble culinary innovation that came out of the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. So I really don’t need an excuse to eat chicken wings, but I will gladly take one to get my fill.

The traditional date for my family to gather together and chow on wings is actually Christmas Eve — a tradition I’ve insisted on maintaining since 1993 — but Super Bowl Sunday is a close second for me (and likely a first for most others) when it comes to days where Buffalo wings are mandatory.

While we may be a long ways from Buffalo, there are plenty of local establishments that are available to satisfy your wing needs for the Super Bowl. Here are a few options, though this is not an exhaustive list by any means.

626 Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon

A Cafe’s cranberry chipotle smoked wings were the first I ever had after I moved to Summit County, and they’re still among my favorites in the area. The wings are smoked, and the sauce is a happy blend between spicy and sweet. You can get other sauces, as well, including a traditional Buffalo sauce.

531 Silverthorne Lane, Silverthorne

With only three sauce offerings, Bakers’ keeps their wing options simple, but there’s nothing wrong with simple if it’s good. The two standby sauces are the Buffalo and Jamaican jerk, with a “curated sauce of the day.” Dine-in options will be limited, but they’ve ordered extra wings ahead of the weekend, so you should be in good shape to order takeout.

411 S. Main St., Breckenridge

The ongoing pandemic is putting a bit of a damper on Luigi’s limited dine-in options, but the Breckenridge joint will be offering carryout and delivery service Sunday. Wings come in orders of eight, and their bone-in wings have a reputation for being nice and crispy even after they’re slathered in sauce. Delivery is free for Breckenridge and Blue River residents.

180 W. Jefferson Ave., Breckenridge, and 620 E. Main St., Frisco

Ollie’s has a reputation for their wings, which are called “famous jumbo wings” on the menu. The wings aren’t big enough to be found in a standard bucket of fried chicken, but they are bigger than your typical wing. Ollie’s breads their wings, which is a usually not my preferred style for a saucy wing, but you have your choice of seven house-made sauces and can always go plain if you want to enjoy their seasoned breading. Inside Super Bowl reservations for both locations are full, but you can still order takeout.

610 Main St., Frisco

Peppino’s is one of a few places around Summit County that bakes their wings, and while I usually prefer a crispy-fried texture for my wings, I do enjoy a good baked barbecue wing. Fortunately for me, Peppino’s offers three barbecue options: original, honey and spicy. They also deliver locally.

703 E. Anemone Trail, Dillon

Red Mountain is known for its casual ambiance and straightforward menu fare with a little bit of flair, and their wings fit right in. Aside from your typical Buffalo and barbecue options, Red Mountain also offers a house honey-Sriracha sauce.





Steven Josephson is the magazines and arts and entertainment editor at Summit Daily News.