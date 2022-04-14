Have a beer slushie, pond skim and soak up any sun you can this spring

Keystone Resort’s Slush Cup returns as part of the mountain’s Springtastic celebration. It is the 2022 closing weekend for the resort.

Ben Lindbloom/Keystone Resort

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

End-of-season spring skiing is usually warm, sunny and filled with people in silly costumes. However, the weather this week has been a bit of an anomaly, and it may have thrown a wrench in the plans of partiers looking to work on their goggle tan.

Yet clouds or no clouds, this weekend still beckons skiers and snowboarders to the slopes to participate in games and other shenanigans.

Keystone Ski Resort is throwing a Springtastic celebration for its closing weekend Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17. The Mountain House base area will be a vibrant hub for live music, an on-mountain scavenger hunt, rail jam competition, dunk tank and the pond skimming event known as the Keystone Slush Cup. Visit KeystoneResort.com for the full schedule.

Last year I covered a few of my favorite trails to ski in May, but I didn’t get to mention Keystone’s runs since the mountain was already closed. A great deal of the mountain is still open, so guests should have little to no issue hitting their standbys. On The Outback you might find good snow on Wolverine or Pika Glades if you don’t feel like hiking to the bowls.

On North Peak, Ambush will likely provide some moguls and Prospector might have something more mellow. Lastly, runs like Spring Dipper, Frenchman and Paymaster are often entertaining cruisers on Dercum Mountain.

If you want to stay near Mountain House for viewing the festivities, then Ballhooter to Haywood or something else serviced by the Peru Express are where you should be making laps.

On the other side of the county, Copper Mountain Resort will have the Red Bull Jump & Freeze in Center Village Saturday. Registration is closed, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stick around to watch skiers and riders jump off a ramp in costumes or vehicles only to land in icy water.

Stay near the base with runs off of the American Eagle lift. Yet if you’d rather not trek to the bottom each run, take a break with Excelerator — just be sure to not end up at the East Village.

Outer Range Brewing Co. should be your apres destination after the events. The brewery at 182 Lusher Court, Frisco, is throwing a Slush Fest party Friday and Saturday. The brewery is releasing eight beers and will be serving beer slushies in four different flavors.

The slushies are exclusive to building’s upstairs bar and will not be available on tap or in cans. Rather, the crew takes the base beer from their kettle sours — before fruit is incorporated — and then the slushie flavor is added in with the beer. The four flavors for the weekend are pina colada, Creamsicle, blue raspberry lemonade and mango pineapple.

More fruity fun can be had with the Dawn Song and Traverse fruited sours, two of the eight beers coming out that day. Dawn Song is made with peach, raspberry and passion fruit, while Traverse was brewed with blueberry, tangerine, guava and pineapple. Dawn Song will also be the beer ice cream flavor of the weekend.

At 7 p.m. Friday will be a screening submissions from Telemark Colorado’s 2022 Kings and Queens of the Heel video competition, and a DJ will be providing live tunes Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Bird Craft will have Thai popcorn for the film screening and other specials like curry-filled egg rolls.

What I’m Watching ‘Moonshot’ I’m not the biggest fan of romantic comedies, but some are so light-hearted and fun that they’re hard to hate. “Moonshot,” staring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, is one of these. I enjoyed Condo as Lara Jean Covey in the Netflix “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy so it didn’t take a lot of convincing to watch her in this new science-fiction rom-com on HBO. Set in 2050, the movie has Sprouse and Condor as two college-age kids wanting to get to Mars to be with their respective partners who are already on the red planet. Wit from characters played Cameron Esposito and Zach Braff, jokes digging at Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and other bits of clever dialogue take it up a notch from the usual saccharine flicks. Just as the snow melts this spring, this film will melt your heart.

