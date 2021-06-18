High Country Baking: Poppy seed Bundt with blueberry glaze

This cake is moist and light with a lovely, even crumb, the delightful crunch of poppy seeds and the pleasing flavor of vanilla.

Photo by Vera Dawson / High Country Baking

Two bowls plus 10 minutes of active time and this pretty Bundt cake is in the oven. Just mix the dry ingredients together, do the same with the wet ones, combine the two, and you’re done. The glaze, if you choose to use it, takes even less time. Really, it can’t get any easier, and you’ll love the results. The cake is moist and light with a lovely, even crumb, the delightful crunch of poppy seeds and the pleasing flavor of vanilla. The gorgeous glaze fancies it up and adds sweetness and a little pop of lemon.

Don’t have any buttermilk? No worries, use one-quarter cup of plain yogurt or sour cream mixed with one-quarter cup of regular milk instead of the half-cup of buttermilk called for in the recipe.

Poppy seed Bundt with blueberry glaze

Make in a 6-cup capacity nonstick Bundt pan. Adjusted for altitudes of 7,800 feet and above.

Cake

1 1/4 cups plus 2 1/2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine granulated sugar, preferably baker’s

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons canola oil

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Glaze (optional)

1/4 cup frozen blueberries

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon milk

3/4 cup powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the center position. Generously grease the pan with a baking spray that contains flour (yes, even if it’s nonstick). Set the pan aside.

Make the cake: Add the flour, granulated sugar, baking soda and salt to a mixing bowl and whisk until the ingredients are well blended. In a 2-cup capacity measuring cup or small bowl, combine the canola oil, buttermilk, egg, vinegar and vanilla extract and whisk to combine thoroughly. Pour the mixture over the dry ingredients, scraping the bowl to make sure all of it is added, and whisk only until a smooth batter (no lumps) forms. Gently stir in the poppy seeds.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth and level the top. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the sides of the cake start to pull away from the pan, about 30 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven, cool it on a rack for 15 minutes, invert it onto the rack, let the cake fall out of the pan, and cool it completely. If you’re not glazing it immediately, cover it as soon as it’s cool.

Glaze the cake: Place the frozen blueberries in a 16-ounce measuring cup with a spout and let them thaw completely. They should be very soft and juicy. To speed up the process, you can defrost them at a low-medium temperature in a microwave oven. Mash them with the back of a spoon to get all the juices out; if necessary, squeeze the berries with clean fingers until empty skins are left in your hand. Discard the skins, but don’t worry if a few pieces remain mixed in with the juice. Add the vanilla, lemon juice and milk, and whisk to combine. Start adding powdered sugar, a little at a time, and whisk to blend well after each addition. Keep adding sugar until the mixture thickens but is still easy to pour. If it gets too thick, whisk in a little more milk. Give it a taste and adjust the lemon or vanilla to your liking. Pour the glaze over the cooled cake, and let it run down the cake’s sides. Allow the glaze to set up before serving.

Editor’s note: This recipe is a variation of one published by “Joy the Baker.”

Vera Dawson



Vera Dawson’s column “High Country Baking” publishes biweekly in the Summit Daily News. Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks. Her recipes have been tested in her kitchen in Frisco, where she’s lived since 1991, and altered until they work at elevation. Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com .