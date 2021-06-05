Walking Our Faith: Interview with Amy Evans

I call this column “Walking Our Faith” because I believe the greatest evidence of our faith is how it shows up in our lives. Whether you are Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu or a good person who believes you don’t need God, your beliefs show up in who you are to the world.

You can sit in a pew every Sunday, but if the rest of the week finds you cheating in business and personal relationships, I doubt anyone will see you as a person of faith.

Yes, we are all human and fail the golden rule on occasion or daily. But I believe the closer our walk with God, the better we will become. If only because when we know better, we do better.

Over the past six years I’ve shared my walk of faith and I see a better version of myself today than existed when I began. But now I’m curious. How you are living your faith?

Today begins what I hope will be the first of many interviews that I’ll share in the coming year. Let’s meet Amy Evans, a Breckenridge fine artist. I chose Amy because she leads two centering prayer groups in Breckenridge and I wanted to know how her faith practice informs her artwork.

Amy, you are a renowned landscape painter. When did you begin painting and how did you choose your interest in landscape painting?

“I began painting seriously in college when I majored in art. I have been doing some form of art since childhood. My grandmother and my parents encouraged me with art supplies and art lessons. I love painting landscapes because I feel a connection to our natural world and love being outdoors hiking or snowshoeing.”

Would you tell us about your faith journey? Have you always been Episcopalian? If you changed denominations, why? How has your faith journey developed over the years?

“I was raised in the Methodist church in Shreveport, Louisiana, but became interested in the Presbyterian church while at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, which at that time was affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. I liked the educational part of the Presbyterian Church as well as its liturgy. I became an Episcopalian while attending St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Breckenridge. I like the beauty of its liturgy as well as its acceptance of different beliefs. My development in my faith journey has been from a childlike faith to a deeper one through my liberal art education at Rhodes that now includes elements of Celtic Christianity which I was introduced to in the Episcopal Church. The writings of John Phillip Newell and John O’Donohue have greatly influenced my faith.”

You lead two centering prayer groups, how does this particular practice inform your relationship with God?

“Centering prayer is a Christian form of meditation. I find that this practice strengthens my prayer practice and relationship with God in a different way from spoken prayer. I enjoy the diversity in these groups and this regular practice is enriching my life.”

I’m very interested in learning more about how your faith practices such as centering prayer informs your art, or how your art informs your faith.

“Painting in itself can be a form of meditation once you get past the fundamentals. My prayer practice helps me focus on my painting and connects me to God in a creative way. I see my faith practices both inform my art as well as my art informs my faith. There is a connection with our creator when we immerse ourselves in nature, and one of the best ways I do that is when I paint outdoors. My paintings are often visual prayers with God.”

Now it’s your turn, dear readers!

Would you like to share your walk of faith with others? Please send me an email. Here are some questions to get you started: How has your faith changed your life? What spiritual practices resonate with your heart? Where do you go to find and speak with God? I look forward to hearing from you!

Additionally, does your church have an announcement they’d like to share with Summit County residents and visitors? Send me an email and I will share it here.

The Summit County Prayer Room is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Tuesdays there is a prayer room chaperone from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a time for community prayer beginning at 10 a.m. The Prayer Room is located at 252 Warren Ave. in Silverthorne in the same complex as ReSaddled Thrift Store. Just come in and follow the signs around the corner and upstairs to the prayer room.

All denominations and faiths are welcome in this space created specifically to welcome all for silent prayer, either individually or communally. This space was created by Ten Peaks Church, a nondenominational church, to create a safe space for prayer for Summit County residents and visitors. Chuck Straughn, senior leader of Ten Peaks Church in Silverthorne, said that he hopes other churches would also engage with them to expand the use of the prayer room for both prayer ministry and worship.

Visit SummitPrayer.org or Facebook.com/summitprayer for more information. People can email the prayer room at prayer@summitprayer.org or call 970-368-5900 for a dedicated voicemail for the Prayer Room.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Walking Our Faith” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson is the author of 10 novels and nonfiction books on faith. She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com .