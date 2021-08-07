Walking Our Faith: My beautiful blue hair

I have blue hair. My hair looks like the silver, blue sky we shared at the start of this week. Moody blue. It reminds me of the movie “The Color of Water,” which is a good thing because it’s one of my favorite movies. Its theme is that in a world of bureaucratic madness, love is still the power which transcends life and death.

That echoes the message of Jesus Christ when the son of God briefly joined us on Earth.

The message of Christ remains the same these 2,000 years later. We seem to be slow learners or forget this most simple and profound of truths: We must love God with all our hearts. We must love our neighbor as ourselves.

Perhaps it’s because we don’t love ourselves enough that we find our reserves empty when it comes time to treat others with care.

The excess blue toner will wash out or fade, and my gray hair will return. The funny thing is before it happened, I saw myself with blue hair in my mind’s eye. So when my hair stylist rinsed my hair and announced the colorful result, I laughed. Now I’m fond of it and grateful for this bit of levity because this week has been overwhelming.

Mom is scheduled to be sent home from the rehabilitation center despite her doctor’s request that she stay for another two weeks. I have spent this week appealing her case and it feels overwhelming because I’m in Colorado and she is in Fort Lauderdale.

It’s frustrating to fight for someone you love against people who seem callous. It’s especially difficult because my mother is 94 years old and frail and needs every advantage at this stage in her life.

God tells us that life can sometimes feel like the fleeting summer grass which in our abundance of summer rain has grown tall and verdant green, but when autumn arrives, it will wither and fade as the Earth prepares a long winter rest.

Our lives are like that. Moving from one season to the next as we grow older, our bodies and minds changing. So we are asked by God to do our best to be kind to one another to love one another at whatever stage we find ourselves, to realize that life should not be a competitive race but a poem, written slowly and with care.

When I am worried, I turn to the psalms because they are filled with the poetry of humans singing songs of love and lamentation and longing to God.

And when I want to hear God’s response, I turn to the familiar and gentle parables of Jesus Christ. The following parable is always a source of comfort in overwhelming times. Knowing that these are the thoughts and words of the son of God might be the closest I will come to hearing his voice as I pray in a dark room during a long night.

Then Jesus said to his disciples: “Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; or about your body, what you will wear. For life is more than food, and the body more than clothes. Consider the ravens: They do not sow or reap, they have no storeroom or barn; yet God feeds them. And how much more valuable you are than birds! Who of you by worrying can add a single hour to your life? Since you cannot do this very little thing, why do you worry about the rest?

“Consider how the wild flowers grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you, not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today, and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, how much more will he clothe you — you of little faith! And do not set your heart on what you will eat or drink; do not worry about it. For the pagan world runs after all such things, and your father knows that you need them. But seek his kingdom, and these things will be given to you as well.

“Do not be afraid, little flock, for your father has been pleased to give you the kingdom. Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.”

— Luke 12:22-34

Please keep Mom in your prayers as she continues to recover from her hip surgery.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Walking Our Faith” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson is the author of 10 novels and nonfiction books on faith. She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com .