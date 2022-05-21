Walking Our Faith: Our light will overcome the darkness, if we choose

When I am feeling anxious there are two places that console me. The first is church, especially sitting adoration before the Blessed Sacrament in our silence.

The second is going to the grocery store and rolling my cart down the aisles gathering groceries, at the pace of a stroll through the park. This is especially satisfying when I know I will be cooking for others.

So, church and grocery stores are sacred spaces for me. The former for obvious reasons, and the latter because gathering provisions and feeding those I care about has always been a way for me to overcome my introverted nature.

One of the people who was killed in the massacre at Top’s supermarket last weekend was a man who stopped by the grocery store to buy cupcakes for a birthday. My father would have done something like that. That was my first thought.

During our 5 o’clock online prayer service, Nancy, one of our members, asked us to pray for the souls who were killed at Top’s and for the world in which such darkness seems to be so easily prevalent.

The massacre in Buffalo feels especially heinous because the young man drove out of his way to go to that grocery store only because the shoppers were a different color than himself.

That such a young man could be so filled with evil and that no one in his family recognized his intentions or tried to stop him, is difficult to fathom. That so many innocent lives were lost once again so quickly and so needlessly fills my heart with despair and helplessness to stop another tragedy.

We know the hate speech on nightly political shows and social media will be defended in the name of free speech, even though the people who create the shows know their content is divisive. But it feeds a profitable monster and profit is more valuable than innocent lives, the evidence bears out.

If you are a person of faith, it is easy to ask, “My God what am I to do?” as we pray again for the souls of innocent people who have been killed and the for the families who grieve their absence.

But I think there are things we can do as people of faith. We can pray and seek God’s wisdom and compassion and ask for his help to guide us.

We can strengthen our faith communities by meeting more than just once a week for an hour-long service, by creating nightly prayer services, weekday church services, communities of faith within our communities.

And we must live our faith in our daily lives. This is how we create communities of fairness and compassion, where we recognize each citizen’s contribution to the good future of our country.

Then we can turn off the TV shows that spew hate and seek to divide us. The only way to stop the media monster is to stop feeding it with our time and attention.

We must also elect leaders who work to unite all Americans, regardless of party affiliation, religion or skin color.

I believe there are more people of goodness and honesty in this world than the vocal few who hate. I believe that eventually light will overtake the darkness. But only if we do our part.

When Jesus spoke the Beatitudes, they were not meant to be suggestions for those without sin. They were meant to guide us to build a more just and equitable society.

So we must not lose faith, we must not lose hope, we must believe in our ability to change the world for the better. And we must ignore the lies of those who seek to divide us.

The Beatitudes Now when he saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down. His disciples came to Him, and He began to teach them, saying: Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they shall be shown mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the sons of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you. — Matthew 5:12

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Walking Our Faith” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson is the author of 10 novels and nonfiction books on faith. She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com .