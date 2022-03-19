Walking Our Faith: The Way Forward at Breckenridge Christian Ministries

Today, we return to our occasional four-question Interview series. Our guest this week is Tom Fellner, communications director of Breckenridge Christian Ministries , which meets at 103 Sawmill Road, Breckenridge.

If you have lately found yourself deconstructing your faith or constructing a faith that makes sense to you, Breckenridge Christian Ministries is hosting a speaker series for “spiritual wanderers, wonderers and those who desire to reimagine and rebuild a faith worth living.”

What inspired this speaker series?

We have a group called The Way Forward that meets twice a month at Breckenridge Christian Ministries. The group was formed about four years ago to provide a safe place to ask serious questions about faith and spirituality. This year, one of the main goals was to bring in other voices outside of our community to provide a fresh and new perspective to our conversations.

Many of us have connections outside of Breckenridge Christian Ministries with individuals who are doing excellent work reimagining faith, so we wanted to reach out to them to see if they’d be interested in speaking. We were surprised by how many accepted our invitations! One of the positives of a post-COVID world is the gatherings can be in-person and virtual, allowing us to have guest speakers and attendees from anywhere in the world.

Who is the next speaker?

Our next in-person speaker is best-selling author Philip Yancey, who will talk at 5:30 p.m. March 27. With over 15 million copies of his books in print, he has explored some of the most basic questions and deepest mysteries of the Christian faith, including such titles as “Where is God When it Hurts?” and “What’s So Amazing About Grace?”

Yancey considers himself a recovering Christian and pilgrim, searching for a faith that makes its followers larger, not smaller, and a faith rooted in grace instead of fear. We’re excited to have Yancey share his faith story and what he’s up to now.

Other speakers coming in the next few months are:

Nick Thorley at 5:30 p.m. April 24: Thorley is the co-founder of the Nomad Podcast, a safe place for hope-filled conversations on faith. Some of the most compelling authors, theologians, activists and contemplatives have been interviewed on Nomad, making it a must-listen experience for any faith wanderers. Thorley will be sharing his story of faith deconstruction and how he has moved through and beyond with new stories of hope.

John Philip Newell at 6:30 p.m. May 17 in person: Newell is a Celtic Christian teacher and author who calls the modern world to reawaken to the sacredness of the earth and every human being. He speaks of himself as “a wandering teacher” following the ancient path in the Celtic world, seeking the world’s well being.

How does this series reflect the religious view of your church community?

We practice a faith that moves us beyond doctrine or dogma to one of experience and transformation — a faith of great mystery and continuous movement forward. This is an ancient faith, incorporating many of the Christian mystics and desert father teachings as well as new and fresh perspectives of what it means to follow the Jesus way in 2022.

At The Way Forward, our dream is to provide a safe place to discover new paths forward together, ask difficult faith questions and learn new ways to connect with the divine. Part of that process is providing a safe place to question the status quo because we believe questions ultimately lead us to deeper spiritual truths.

Our guest speakers have asked many of the same questions we have and have found a way forward through them. We’re excited to hear their stories of spiritual transformation and reimagined faith.

What can someone attending this series gain in their spiritual life?

If you’ve found yourself in a place where safe and tidy answers about faith and spirituality no longer work and you’re trying to figure out what to believe now, our goal is this speaker series will provide hope and direction for a faith that is worth living and is sustainable.

There has been much talk in recent years about faith deconstruction. Of course, that term can have a variety of meanings depending on who you talk to. But what often gets lost is the emotional and spiritual trauma one experiences going through this process.

Also, how does one move forward, beyond this experience, to a richer spirituality rooted in authenticity and interconnectedness? Together, we hope to move into a deeper, more expansive place where mystery takes precedence over certainty, and the Christian story and theology focus on love and hope.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Walking Our Faith” publishes Saturdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson is the author of 10 novels and nonfiction books on faith. She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com .