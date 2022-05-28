Walking Our Faith: Their thoughts and prayers

“Here bring your wounded hearts, here tell your anguish; Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.” – Thomas Merton

I had planned a different column for this week. I thought this week it would be nice to write a quiet contemplative reflection on the pleasures of reading the Bible first thing in the morning, before the rest of the world wakes. I had already completed the first draft.

But that afternoon I turned on the TV and with the rest of the country discovered another massacre had taken place, this time in Texas and this time, 19 precious young children and their two teachers were slain.

Predictably, in press conferences and floor speeches, Greg Abbott the governor of Texas, Senator Ted Cruz, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell relayed their condolences and their heartfelt prayers for the lives that were lost.

My first thought was I would like to wash their collective mouths out with soap for taking the Lord’s name in vain.

It is one thing to express sorrow, it is another to pay lip service while at the same time refusing to do anything to change the same outcome from happening again next week. And is quite another to be the lawmaker who enabled a young man to purchase an assault rifle two days after his 18th birthday thanks to your legislation (Greg Abbott). Or to block every attempt to reform gun laws (Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell) and then attend the NRA convention where you will glad hand your handlers.

It takes a special kind of hypocrisy to claim that you are pro-life from the moment of conception until the moment of natural death and yet go out of your way to put guns into the hands of young men who will use those guns for their intended purpose, which is to kill as many people in as short a time as possible.

It takes a special form of hypocrisy to claim that you are a Christian and we are one nation under God and then promote racially charged replacement theory (Tucker Carlson), knowing it will further divide us as a country and give credence to white supremacists like the young man who killed 11 Black Americans the week before.

Last week after the massacre at the Top’s grocery store in Buffalo, I wrote a hopeful column about the need for communities to grow closer together through our churches, to allow our love for God to expand into a love for one another so that our love could overcome the darkness we face in the world.

But there is also a time for righteous anger. To call out the wolves in sheep’s clothing in our capitols and on our TV screens who claim we must uphold our Judeo-Christian founding principles and yet by their actions show that it has been way too long since they opened their Bibles and read the message of Jesus Christ.

They call themselves defenders of the First and Second Amendments. But freedom of speech is not defended so they can divide us as a nation. And as Cardinal Cupich wrote , “Who are we as a nation if we do not act to protect our children? What do we love more: our instruments of death or our future? The Second Amendment did not come down from Sinai. The right to bear arms will never be more important than human life. Our children have rights, too. And our elected officials have a moral duty to protect them.”

I am sick of innocent children being gunned down in their classroom. I am even more sick of hypocrites like Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz, Mitch McConnell and Tucker Carlson, who send their thoughts and prayers and then do everything in their power to make it easier for another massacre to happen again next week.

As my mother used to say, God will not be mocked.

