Where was the best place to ski/ride over the weekend after Summit was hit with over 3 feet of snow?

Arapahaoe Basin Ski Area

Breckenridge Ski Resort

Copper Mountain Resort

Keystone Resort

Basically anywhere but Vail Mountain

I headed to the bar as soon as I saw the lift lines

The backcountry, of course

What local in their right mind skis over the weekend? View Results