Dillon Farmers Market destinations, 2020 edition

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

We almost went a summer without the Dillon Farmers Market. Thankfully, it was able to proceed without much issue. However, it ends Sept. 11, meaning there’s only two Fridays left to get fresh produce, baked desserts and other goods.

Last year, I rounded up a few of my favorite farmers market stands offering unique products not from Summit County, but I figured it was worth updating my suggestions considering health protocols limited the amount of vendors this year. According to the town, the number of vendors has been reduced by 50%, with 75% offering essential products and 25% with non-food items.

Nevertheless, a lot of staples are there for fans old and new. Availability of products is known to change week to week, but I reckon you’ll find the following on your next trip to the lakeside market.

Kogler’s Bakery

Start off your morning with some of the best quiches in town. They frequently have deals, and the quiches freeze well, so you can stock up on a wide variety for a hearty breakfast after the market is gone. Some of my favorites are the green chile and bacon, and the chorizo and potato.

La Montagne Des Saveurs

I always gravitate toward the cheese stands at farmers markets, and this one is no different. The aged French cheese made from fresh milk, like the ashy Morbier, have some of the most interesting and complex flavors. Sadly there are no food samples as masks are required and any consumption must be done off the premises, but I still swoon just at the sight and smell of the cheese.

Styria Bakery II

You should pair that cheese with freshly baked bread. Styria Bakery II makes a wide range of sourdough, potato breads and pastries. If you’re feeling in the Oktoberfest mood, you can pick up some apple strudel and soft pretzels.

Styria Catering

Not to be confused with the bakery, Styria Catering cooks up hot meals. You can expect to find smoked salmon, lobster and smoked trout rolls ready to eat. You can also get salmon or kraut tacos.

Helga’s Homemade Pies

These Alma-baked pies are the perfect cap for any farmers market feast. Local ingredients are used whenever possible, which means now is the time for Palisade peach pie. I recommend the strawberry rhubarb. Smaller, personal pies are also available to satisfy one’s sweet tooth without digging into an entire pie.

Lots of things have rightly been canceled or postponed this year, but make the most of the last days of summer while you can and treat yourself to something special from the market as you soak in the view of Dillon Reservoir.

