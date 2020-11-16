From the editor: When the government meets in private, the community is left in the dark

At the Summit Daily News, we like to think the First Amendment is first for a reason. Freedom of the press is meant to protect people.

Not only do we keep our communities informed about things that matter to them — covering everything from the kickoff of ski season to local elections — we also keep you informed about what’s happening in the public meetings of various boards and town councils.

One of the most important things we do as journalists is hold elected officials accountable. We think it’s important that you know the decisions they make, how those decisions came to be made and how they affect you.

Journalism is essential at every level of government and in every community, including ours. We hope you agree.

That’s why we care about what happened in Breckenridge behind closed doors earlier this month.

Breckenridge Town Council shot down a proposal to relocate the town’s transit center and build workforce housing. And they did it illegally.

Following a presentation by the developer, the council moved into executive session, or a private meting, to discuss negotiations, which is allowed under the Colorado Open Meetings Law. The problem is that the council spent no time at all discussing negotiations. Instead, members privately discussed the projects and then took an informal vote on them, which is not allowed.

“They violated the Open Meetings Law,” media attorney Steven D. Zansberg said the following day.

When pressed, town officials released a recording of the meeting, but they remain adamant they did nothing wrong.

There’s no question the decision-making process should have happened in public.

Community members and the developer deserve to know what questions were asked, what concerns were raised and how each council member felt about the proposed projects — all of which was discussed in private.

Releasing the recording of the private meeting was the right thing to do, and we’re confident the council didn’t intentionally do anything wrong. Elected officials run for office because they want to serve their communities, just as journalists do.

But the council did make a mistake, and it should acknowledge that and assure constituents that it won’t happen again.

We deserve their transparency, and they are legally obligated to provide it.