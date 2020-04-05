From the Publisher: A new way to support the Summit Daily

Meg Boyer

To our Summit Daily readers:

First, thank you. We appreciate you turning to us for your local news during this global pandemic and every day. The work we do is important, and we are grateful for your readership.

I’m also extremely proud of and thankful for the Summit Daily team. We have provided around-the-clock updates to our community on all things COVID-19. We’ve told the stories of health care workers on the front line; we’ve given readers an opportunity to thank those who have stepped up, including those at local grocery stores; we have highlighted the restaurants that remain open to serve their customers; we’ve provided information on the best ways to slow the spread and what to do if you experience symptoms; and we have reported on the latest facts and figures specifically relevant to Summit County.

For the latest stories, visit SummitDaily.com/coronavirus.

You can count on us to be here through the end of this crisis and for decades to come. We are in this together.

We also recognize and have reported that now is a particularly trying time for many in our community, especially for small businesses and those workers who find themselves without a job, with fewer hours or with less pay. Our company is no different, and we’ve had to make some difficult decisions in recent weeks.

Traditionally, our business has been supported solely by advertising. We have prided ourselves on providing a free daily newspaper and 24/7/365 news and information on SummitDaily.com. We intend to keep it that way. But we are also now providing our community — you, our readers — the opportunity to financially support the work we do. Please consider a one-time or recurring donation to support community journalism right here in Summit County. All donations will help fund the payroll of local employees.

Visit SummitDaily.com/donate if you are interested and able to make a contribution.

I want to let our newsroom share why your generous contributions will fund an important cause:

“While big national news stories will frequently capture our collective attention, the public will always be most invested in what’s happening right here at home,” reporter Sawyer D’Argonne said.

Editor Nicole Miller said, “News changes fast, and the Summit Daily team knows how to keep up.”

Sports reporter Antonio Olivero said, “Our daily interactions with the people and businesses of Summit County directly influence our work … and the stories we produce for our readers — those who live here and those who visit here.”

“When we embed ourselves in the community and connect to sources, we can properly inform our readers on the issues that affect them the most,” entertainment reporter and copy editor Jefferson Geiger said.

Assistant editor Steven Josephson said, “Local journalism is one of the key means for me to know more about what is going on in my community and helps me to better understand the local impact of bigger state, national or international stories.”

“Keeping my finger on the pulse of the community and what matters to locals gives me an important perspective,” photographer Liz Copan said.

Copy editor and page designer Allison Seymour said, “Every night, wrapping up the layouts of the pages, I feel a sense of pride and accomplishment for my role on the newsroom team.”

Digital editor Heather Jarvis McCombs said, “I’m really proud to be able to call myself a journalist, and I truly believe the work we do matters.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope you’ll consider supporting community journalism and our local newsroom at SummitDaily.com/donate.

If you have questions, you can reach me at mboyer@summitdaily.com.