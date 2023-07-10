From the publisher: How and why we cover tragedies

We’ve heard from a lot of community members in the past 48 hours about what they think about our coverage of the fatal shooting Sunday in Summit Cove, so I wanted to share some insight about how we cover these kinds of tragic events and why we made certain decisions in our reporting.

The photo

The majority of readers who have reached out have been upset about the photo we chose to publish on the front page of Monday’s paper. I agree that it’s an incredibly painful photo. But I also think it’s honest and reflects the tragedy of the situation.

One reader said she was horrified. I wrote back that I think horror is the absolutely right thing to feel after a young man who is struggling with his mental health is killed. I know that a lot of people in this community are horrified by what happened yesterday, myself included, and I think the photo reflects that. I know it’s emotional and raw, but it’s also an accurate depiction of the anguish that was caused.

Another reader, who is also a photographer, said the photo speaks volumes about gun violence and mental health, saying people “need to see the reality.”

There’s been a yearslong movement in this county to talk more about mental health, provide more services to those who are struggling and respond with different types of emergency services when people are in crisis. What happened Sunday shows there’s more work to do.

The identity

Police only shared that the shooting victim was a male and declined to share the victim’s age other than to say he was an adult.

A family member identified the victim to our photographer before 8:45 a.m., and we shared that information with the community at 11:24 a.m., almost four hours after the shooting. During that time, a reporter spoke with the family member again, and we had discussions internally about whether we would share the identity ahead of an official confirmation.

It’s common for it to take a day or two for the coroner to identify a victim, which they will do only after the family has been notified. Even if we know the identity of a victim, we typically wait for officials to confirm it. One exception is when the family is the one who identifies the victim to us, which is what happened in this case.

Several readers also took issue with us identifying the 18-year-old victim as a man. Despite still being a teenager, 18-year-olds are considered adults, but we also referred to him as a recent high school graduate, which we felt helped add more context.

The gun

We’ve gotten mixed reactions from readers on our reporting about the gun, which police call a handgun and the family says was a BB gun. Some feel that we shouldn’t have reported the BB gun detail when police did not confirm it, and others feel that the police account of the gun unfairly portrayed the victim as dangerous.

We felt it was important to include that the family disputes the police account and that police declined to confirm it was a BB gun.

Newspapers used to report what officials said as gospel, but that has really evolved over the past 10 years as so many cases have come to the public’s attention where the initial police account is not accurate. We also know that witnesses are historically inaccurate. (We had wildly different accounts from witnesses yesterday, and so we chose to publish only what the family member saw.)

There is so much we don’t know in the hours and days after a shooting like this, and the sheriff acknowledged that Sunday, saying details could change at any time during the investigation.

Of course our backgrounds shape our views on cases like this, so here’s mine: I have a history of working with law enforcement, including being a 911 dispatcher and a search and rescue member. I also have a history of losing someone with mental health issues to gun violence. So if you ask me what I think about what happened yesterday, I would say this: It’s an absolute tragedy for everyone involved.

My commitment to this community is that we will continue to cover this story, including following the investigations into the shooting and police procedure, telling readers more about who the victim was and covering the topic of mental health more broadly.

I know not everyone will agree with the decisions we’ve made, but I hope it’s helpful to understand why we made them. If you’d like to talk more about it, you can give me a call at 970-668-4618 or send an email to nmiller@summitdaily.com. You’re also welcome to submit a letter to the editor on the topic. You can do that by emailing letters@summitdaily.com.