Get outside and get your groove on with yoga, music, ‘Dirty Dancing’ and more

People participate in a yoga session during a previous year of the Breckenridge Music Festival. It, and yoga at local ski resorts, is just a few ways people can get outside to enjoy the sun.

Photo from Breckenridge Music

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

It’s been roughly a year since I rounded up various outdoor yoga opportunities and, baring another nonstop deluge, the time seems right to do it again. As the forecast calls for rain and clouds to stay away from Summit County in the immediate future, that means we can safely do our Sun Salutations outside to celebrate.

Copper Mountain Resort has free yoga every Saturday and Sunday from 9-10 a.m. Bring your gear to the lawn next to Downhill Duke’s in Center Village for a combination of exercise and relaxation. Note, however, that this Saturday, Aug. 7, yoga is held at Eagles Landing, next to the American Eagle lift. First-timers get a free yoga mat while supplies last, a great tool to keep you invested in your new, healthy habit.

More yoga can be found at 10 a.m. each Tuesday and Thursday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Black Mountain Lodge. Normally classes are $25 each day, but the session on Thursday, Aug. 12, is a little different. It begins at 8:30 a.m. with a guided hike to the mid-mountain, followed by a one-hour yoga session and lunch.

The menu for the luncheon includes coconut curry cauliflower soup, Asian ginger peanut salad, rice noodle salad, glazed chicken stir-fry and a saffron rice pudding. The cost is $48. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com to purchase.

Over in Keystone, the Align in the Pines summer yoga series has classes at the Quaking Aspen Amphitheatre in River Run Village on Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings. Visit WarrenStation.com to pay for the $5 registration.

Music lovers should know that the Breckenridge Music Festival is having yoga from Meta Yoga Studios at 8 a.m. daily through Aug. 15 at the Riverwalk Center lawn, 150. W. Adams Ave., Breckenridge. Local musicians and the festival’s ensemble will perform either during the session or at the closing, relaxing savasana.

The yoga is free to attendees, but visit BreckMusic.org to make a reservation.

Yoga is a great way to improve one’s flexibility and strength. If you’re a fan of dancing, chances are you need to be loose and limber to execute the right moves on the dance floor. You can gain some choreographic inspiration this weekend by watching “Dirty Dancing” as a part of Breck Film and Breckenridge Creative Art’s drive-in movie series on Friday, Aug 6.

The iconic soundtrack can be followed up by Randy Newman’s work on the Pixar classic “Toy Story” on Saturday, Aug. 7. You’ll have a good time whether you’re hanging with Patrick Swayze or Woody and Buzz.

It is the last weekend of the film series, and reservations are required to see the movies in the parking lot of Colorado Mountain College, 107 Denison Placer Road, Breckenridge. The screenings are free, though there is a suggested donation of $25 per car. Parking begins at 7:30 p.m. with the shows beginning at 8:30 p.m. Entry will not be allowed past 8:15 p.m. Visit BreckCreate.org to reserve a spot.

What I’m Listening To ‘Exhalation: Stories’ by Ted Chiang Science fiction author Ted Chiang is probably best known for writing the short story “Story of Your Life,” which was adapted into the movie “Arrival.” He enjoys writing about language, free will, technology and more. All of the themes can be found in his latest collection, “Exhalation: Stories.” I’ve never consumed a collection or anthology as an audiobook before, but I liked listening to the pieces in one-hour chunks because it felt like I was listening to an audio drama rather than a novel. This is one of the only audiobooks I can recall that uses multiple narrators and switches with each short story. Chiang himself even reads his own author’s notes, making each listening session like a personal lecture.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.