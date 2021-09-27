Opinion | Kim McGahey: Have the courage of your convictions

We should all be encouraged by the quantity and quality of the public discourse witnessed in the recent letters to the editor in the Summit Daily News. In a community like ours, dominated by the liberal left, it is even more refreshing to see views from the right side being aired with equal exposure.

Those various opinions from many concerned local citizens have been articulate, well thought out and, in most cases, contain constructive solutions to our myriad community problems. The views reflect the highly educated and extremely motivated citizenry that gravitate to Summit County and care enough to submit to public scrutiny their various viewpoints.

In a relatively closed media culture locally, regionally and nationally, it is often difficult to ascertain the truth amid the cloud cover of partisan hyperbole and misinformation. Low journalistic standards don’t focus on facts that expose the real story but instead create fiction that merely supports a certain political narrative. The media bias is the real enemy in our current civil war.

This shameful reporting makes it almost impossible for the busy, uninformed citizen to quickly find the truth in the waterfall of instantaneous information provided by so many untrustworthy electronic media platforms. Sorting through all the inaccuracies, half-truths and misspeaks is a full-time job taking up hours every day just hitting the unsubscribe button.

News reporting is no longer the sacred craft respected enough by our Founding Fathers to give it First Amendment status in our U.S. Constitution as imperative to keep a government responsive to “we the people.” That First Amendment right has lost its original intent as the safeguard of accurate information required to prevent a tyrannical government from controlling the population through its own narrow propaganda.

If a free press cannot be trusted through honest due diligence and conscientious research to produce the truth, then it’s not long before the society’s governing apparatus only serves the narrative of those people who control the microphone. See: Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Fidel Castro and Mao Tse Tung.

Sadly, that is where we find the news business today. The weird woke agenda of identity politics and equity social justice dominates journalism schools across the country and thus controls the editorial boards of most media outlets from Denver to Washington, D.C. The addition of partisan censorship by national platforms like Twitter further narrows the exposure of truthful reporting by limiting the kind and amount of dissenting opinions that can be heard.

This opinion vacuum is what is so encouraging about Summit County citizens fighting back with their pens by submitting potent, heartfelt letters to the editor on wide-ranging topics of local importance. Without these candid letters, we would know little about the truth of critical race theory, the school board equity justice agenda, short-term rental caps, hiking trail abuse, town councils’ deaf ears toward the wishes of constituents, government intervention into our daily lives by mask mandates and lockdowns, coronaphobia controlled and manipulated data, election fraud, natural climate change, the elitist quest for power and many more local controversies.

Kudos to all the locals and second-home owners who care enough about Summit County to write letters to the editor. This seems to be the only way we can honestly give our current events the full and thorough hearing they deserve.

Stand up, be vocal, have the courage of your convictions, and let your voice be heard. You may think you are only one voice, but it’s likely you represent many, so don’t be shy. The future of our community, our republic and the fate of the free world may very well depend on your opinion in the public square.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes biweekly on Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and former Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com .