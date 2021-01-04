Opinion | Kim McGahey: Let’s endeavor to put ourselves on God’s side

Where have we put God in our culture? Do we have him in our government, in our schools and in our families? I suggest that the best New Year’s resolution for our country, our state and our community is to put God back into these places in 2021.

The Founding Fathers confirmed Providence as guiding the nation’s steps. In his inaugural address, George Washington spoke before both houses of Congress saying, “No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the invisible hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States.”

Washington’s intellectual contemporary, Thomas Jefferson, penned the Declaration of Independence, making God’s role in our nation clear with the immortal words, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”

All our presidents have been sworn into office with their hand on the Holy Bible with the promise to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution as prescribed by Article 2, Section 1 of the Constitution.

A walking tour of Washington, D.C., reveals numerous references to our founders’ faith in God to preserve our institutions. For most Americans, blessings from God have been the basis of our liberty, prosperity and survival as a country.

I doubt that it was a coincidence that so many brilliant men came together at one time in history in 1776 to create our Declaration of Independence and U.S.Constitution establishing a government, under God, of the people, by the people and for the people that shall not perish from the Earth. I see divine intervention fingerprints all over our founding.

Until recently, in the COVID-19 debate in our country and our county, church services were considered by the state as nonessential and restricted while abortion clinics, pot shops and liquor stores remained open for business. I would argue that church services and the overall spiritual well-being of all people, especially in times of public health emergencies, are even more critical in helping people cope with the negative social and mental side-effects caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

The secular left has tried to drive God out of America’s public schools as evidenced by the 2004 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision that the phrase “under God” is unconstitutional. The Supreme Court later upheld the constitutionality of the phrase in the traditional school Pledge of Allegiance, but the die had been cast to alter the intent of the Bill of Rights from freedom of religion to freedom from religion, as widely advocated in today’s secular America.

Our public schools have further been deprived of God in their daily education of youths with the banning of school-sponsored prayer by the Supreme Court in 1962 as a violation of the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause. As a result of those rulings, God has been removed from public education, I believe, to the detriment of the students and our society as education has been replaced by state indoctrination.

With God excluded from our communities, many have developed a secular ideology without a Judeo-Christian foundation and its anchor of absolute right and wrong. Moral relativism remains, and if you disagree politically, they assume the right to attack you personally because, in their minds, the ends justify the means. It’s only about whatever they feel, not whatever is right.

Do we still put God in first place in our families? Do we still gather the entire family for the evening meal and say grace thanking God for the food and the family? Are we taking our kids to church every week to help them learn the moral lessons that made us the most benevolent society in human history and the desired destination of countless generations of immigrants? Are we teaching the world the benefits of a culture based on our currency’s motto, “In God We Trust”?

Let us endeavor not to force God onto our side but to put ourselves and our community on God’s side in 2021.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com.