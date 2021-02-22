Opinion | Kim McGahey: One-party control jeopardizes any chance of true unity

In a recent letter to the editor in the Summit Daily News, a writer claimed to be a Democrat seeking a strong minority party from Republicans. The lamenting opinion was that a viable two-party system was necessary to have balanced government and unity in our culture.

Although I agree with the premise that one-party control is terminally harmful, I must ask where this push for unity was hiding on the left over the past four years?

The current call for unity is merely another liberal posturing to assume the moral high ground. Their idea of unity is to do as they say or be eliminated as a domestic terrorist. They will give lip service to reaching across the aisle, but when it comes to signing nearly 50 executive orders, the clear message is “shut up and get in line.” We can have unity as long as you silently comply with our policies. Unity means get on board or go away. Any resistance, like they incessantly practiced against Trump the past four years, will be unplugged by their liberal minions in Silicon Valley.

There are plenty of examples showing how one-party dominance creates lopsided public policy. Certainly California, Illinois and New York come to mind. These are governments that have been under Democratic control for decades and are the blue states with the largest bureaucracies, carrying the most debt, with the highest taxes and shedding the greatest number of residents to prosperous red states like Florida and Montana.

Colorado is not far behind with Democratic control of both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office. With thousands of liberals relocating to Colorado each month, it’s unlikely that this political imbalance will change. These voters move into our state, bringing their dirty political laundry to wave in our clean Colorado air. They flee the mayhem of their corrupt states, yet they arrive here with the same failed public policy inclinations. The definition of insanity is trying the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.

Summit County has been blindly trending in that same one-party liberal control direction over the past decade with the influx of voters expecting the local government to dole out housing, transportation, health services, recreation and entertainment. And we graciously comply at taxpayer expense.

This entitlement mentality is pervasive in our local community as our residents slowly abandon time-honored American self-reliance and a self-sufficient lifestyle in favor of the Santa Claus government that gives them everything they want. But beware that the government big enough to give you everything you need is likely strong enough to take it all away.

Most Summit County commissioners, mayors and town council members are liberal Democrats sharing a big government philosophy. Breckenridge’s recently formed Social Equity Advisory Commission is an obvious example of unnecessary bureaucratic overreach and expense. With no opposing opinions on the Town Council, the quest for destructive liberal doctrine like equity, diversity, climate change and identity politics soon will overwhelm all sensible local public policy. The resulting socialist hierarchy leaves no room for individualism, personal responsibility or dissenting debate of policy issues in the public square.

If we, as a community and a nation, are to regain real unity, it must come from an agreement by all quarters on the meaning of truth. If we can agree on that one fundamental principle, then together we can rebuild the great America envisioned by the founders.

But the definition of truth on each side is diametrically opposed. The right has its belief system based on truth derived from a Judeo-Christian heritage including the concept of absolute right and wrong which supports the rule of law. The left has its belief system based on truth according to moral relativism, which accepts whatever is expedient and makes you feel good; embracing the entitlement mentality and seeing the government as the provider instead of the protector.

Our Constitution structured the first government in human history to be built on the God-given will of the people. As our community, our state and our nation move away from “we the people” and toward one-party dictatorial control, we jeopardize any chance of salvaging the true unity that is the cornerstone of the American experiment.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com .