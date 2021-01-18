Opinion | Kim McGahey: Policy predictions for a Biden presidency

Watching the political circus last week in Washington, D.C., and the rushed impeachment resulting from the Capitol chaos, I wondered what affect specific items in a Biden agenda might have on Summit County.

One-party government controlling all three branches eliminates many of the founders’ checks and balances. There no longer needs to be debate and compromise of dissenting viewpoints that opposition parties bring to the legislative process.

This rubber-stamp governance is what California, Colorado and many other blue states have in place and has resulted in a drastic move to the political left with more state regulation and less individual freedom. A mass exodus of corporate headquarters and a net loss of population for the first time ever from California has been seen recently. Colorado likely will follow suit.

In our federal republic, states originally were seen as testing grounds i.e. civic laboratories for variations on different types of government. But one thing has been proven constant in this great American governing experiment: one-party rule can suppress individual freedom at the state and federal levels.

President Donald Trump guided our economy back to strength during the coronavirus fearmongering by Democrats, despite the best counter efforts by governors like Andrew Cuomo (New York) and Gavin Newsom (California) to keep fear up and the economy down until after the November election. And now that the coast is clear and Democrats run the show, Cuomo has opened up the New York bars and restaurants in a policy U-turn indicating that with Trump out of the way, all can go back to normal in the Big Apple.

Now that liberal Democrats are about to have control of both houses of the U.S. Legislature and the executive branch, an uncontested Biden-Harris agenda could be very harmful to “We the People,” including here in Summit County.

For example, I speculate we will see:

Massive stimulus with borrowed money that will benefit Wall Street and special interests but not average Americans who just want their jobs back.

Tax increases for everyone to pay for the stimulus, with loopholes and credits for special interests.

Green New Deal that will raise energy costs for average Americans with no effect on climate change.

Packing federal courts with liberal judges who will favor government over average individuals in litigation and regulation.

Federal COVID-19 restrictions and mandates hampering local business, social, cultural, educational and religious activities.

Attacks on religious institutions and the traditional family along with nationwide support of late-term abortions.

Statehood for District of Columbia and Puerto Rico creating a permanent Democratic Senate majority and forcing other states like Colorado to subsidize them.

Federal takeover of elections via the national popular vote compact as passed in Colorado, and elimination of the Electoral College thereby disenfranchising voters in rural states like ours.

Federal takeover of health care via the single-payer system raising costs and reducing choices for average Americans.

Open borders transferring jobs and social benefits like voting and health care from American citizens to illegal immigrants.

A foreign policy that facilitates China’s takeover of the world economy and Iran’s control of the Middle East raising prices on products imported from abroad.

The defunding of law enforcement and the military causing a rise in violence and crime in all cities and communities.

Federal minimum wage that will increase unemployment among uneducated youths, women and minorities.

The defeat of the National Rifle Association to remove our Second Amendment rights.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris did not campaign openly for fear of exposing this radical agenda that would clearly be economic demise for the average American. They sat back and used accusations relating to COVID-19, racism, climate change and Trump character assassination without being quizzed on these agenda specifics by the complicit liberal media.

Fasten your seat belts. It’s going to be a bumpy ride until we no longer have one-party government. Meanwhile, Big Tech will censor, cancel and control. And the local health department rainbow of repression will continue to keep Summit County businesses and residents under their thumb.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com.