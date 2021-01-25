Opinion | Kim McGahey: Thank you to a great president

I want to thank Donald Trump for the past four years.

Thank you for making it acceptable to be an American patriot again and prioritizing love of country.

Thank you for building one of the strongest economies of my lifetime.

Thank you for getting us out from under China’s control and bringing U.S. corporations back to America with tax cuts.

Thank you for improving employment for minorities, women and youths while controlling illegal immigration by building the wall.

Thank you for helping us honor the U.S. flag and the men and women who defend it, including law enforcement.

Thank you for ending U.S. involvement in global wars and bringing soldiers home, and thank you for the Abraham Accord Middle East peace plan, which should earn you a Nobel Peace Prize.

Thank you for your heartfelt caring for Americans and getting a vaccine out in record time through Operation Warp Speed.

Thank you for tax relief for all Americans and international energy independence through fracking.

Thank you for being a president who is not a lifelong politician and for exposing fake news and self-serving politicians.

But most of all, thank you for taking a job without pay, for excelling in your accomplishments and keeping your promises.

You served us well and kept us on track to be genuine Americans.

Meanwhile, back at the vacant U.S. Capitol, nobody except for the Obamas and 25,000 National Guard troops showed up at the inauguration for the peaceful transfer of power. The Democratic Party and complicit liberal media scared away any curiosity seekers with more fear-mongering about pro-Trump domestic terrorists.

The 74 million Trump voters don’t need a military coup. The Biden administration will lay the ground work for them by implementing the Democratic Party’s unpopular social warrior identity politics agenda that is intended to reverse Trump’s accomplishments.

Criminal violence in Portland and Seattle under the banner of racial justice will continue to alienate most Americans who believe that we are not a racist country as characterized in The 1619 Project. Rather, we are what Trump called an exceptional nation under his 1776 Commission.

Trump has made us aware of the difference between his honorable America and the present path of destruction. Now it’s time to watch the difference play out in our civil liberties, our individual freedoms and our pocketbooks.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com.