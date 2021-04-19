Opinion | Kim McGahey: The rungs of the conservative ladder

According to the Summit County Clerk and Recorder’s office, there are 21,834 total registered voters in Summit County, of which 3,843 are registered Republicans. However unlikely, it is possible that some of the 10,884 registered unaffiliated voters are also right-leaning voters who just don’t want a party label attached to them. But that is doubtful in the Summit County liberal wilderness.

So for our purposes today, there are about 4,000 right-center voters in Summit County. I bet it would be a surprise to many locals that most of those voters are pro-choice, and here’s why:

We choose not to wear a mask, which is a symbol of government oppression and control over individuals.

We choose not to get vaccinated by order of the government. If it is our choice or our employer’s choice, then so be it. But a government mandate is out of the question.

We choose to boycott companies and sports leagues that support woke social warrior agendas like Coke, Delta Airlines, Gillette, MLB, NBA and any local Summit County businesses that advocate social justice.

We choose to buy products and services from local companies that agree with our conservative philosophy.

We choose not to let the cancel culture intimidate us with hateful letters to the Summit Daily News editor, name changes to the Gore Range or vitriolic labels like the ever-present race card.

We choose to stand and sing loudly during our national anthem whenever it is played in a public forum like Summit High School varsity soccer and hockey games.

We choose to remove our caps as a sign of respect and patriotism whenever the American flag is paraded down our Summit County Main Streets.

We choose to support and defend our local police, firefighters and first responders.

We choose to support Donald Trump as one of the greatest American presidents and to seriously question every decision made by President Joe Biden and his puppet masters.

We choose to question the judgment of the Summit Board of County Commissioners and all our liberal town councils until they prove to make decisions that do not erode our individual freedoms.

We choose to have Georgia on our minds as we thoughtfully appreciate that state’s recent voter integrity expansion legislation as a model for how Colorado might expand our voter laws.

We choose not to allow critical race theory and other liberal indoctrination to invade our Summit School District Board of Education by its big city, lefty administrators.

We choose “The Wealth of Nations” capitalism that has served America, Colorado and Summit County well for hundreds of years over “Animal Farm” socialism that our liberal government leaders are currently attempting to implement at all levels.

We choose First Amendment civil liberties over statist security reflecting a Benjamin Franklin saying that the country that would trade liberty for security is sure to have neither.

We choose to ignore Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals,” which was the subject of Hillary Clinton’s masters thesis and the daily playbook of self-proclaimed community organizers like Barack Obama.

We choose to be well-informed, thinking Summit County Americans eager to debate relevant current events in the public square and not be a CNN Don Lemming.

We choose not to shut up and get in line, but rather question authority, stand up for what is right and speak truth to power in all public forums and around our dinner tables.

We choose to worship God over government as a guiding principle that our founders used for the foundation of the Declaration of Independence and our U.S. Constitution, which kept God in our government, our schools and our homes. Without God, we are lost.

Above all, we choose freedom, which has made America the greatest, most benevolent, most productive and most humanitarian nation in all human history by allowing self-government of the people, by the people and for the people.

These are the rungs of our pro-choice ladder that allow us to continue climbing ever higher and keep the American dream alive above 9,000 feet.

Kim McGahey's column "Conservative Common Sense" publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and former Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978.