Opinion | Kim McGahey: Vote for candidates with traditional American values

Because we live in a free country, we have a choice. We can choose which America, which Colorado and which Summit County we want to live in and how we want to live there.

We can choose a traditional American, live-and-let-live attitude: a belief in opportunity, initiative and a strong sense of patriotism. Or we can choose the strange, progressive ideologies currently poisoning our institutions that embrace revisionist history, divisive identity politics and the woke-culture, social-warrior agenda.

Today’s woke progressives across the country and here in Summit County believe that government laissez faire, free enterprise and love of family, faith and country are outdated ideals that oppress certain groups. They preach grievance and resentment among racial, sexual and socioeconomic groups in an effort to replace equal opportunity with preference for those who line up and penalties for others who don’t comply.

They want to cancel any dissenting opinions and promote government regulation of every routine incident in our daily lives. They believe they are smarter than “we the people,” can make better decisions for us rubes and that we should shut up, get in line and obey.

By restricting our freedoms and pitting us against each other, they hope to continue to manipulate and control the masses, thereby retaining political power.

On the contrary, traditional Americans believe we can combine localities, ethnic heritages, family traditions, religions and financial backgrounds without destroying the diverse, prosperous, urban-mobile cultures that make up today’s American landscape. The melting pot can continue to absorb the huddled masses without labeling certain tribes as either oppressors or the oppressed.

We are united by an ethic of equal opportunity that allows every individual to excel and prosper, regardless of skin color or birth status and based solely on the content of your character and your willingness to work hard and honestly in pursuit of happiness. We still are truly the land of opportunity, which is why hundreds of thousands of immigrants continue to migrate to our shores every year.

What we need now more than anything in the upcoming Summit County elections is moral courage. America is being bombarded by foreigners illegally invading our southern border. Our country has been disgraced by the shortsighted decisions of our political and military leaders in Afghanistan. The FBI and Department of Justice have deteriorated to the point where parents at school board meetings are concerned they’ll be investigated for standing up for their right to determine if their children have to wear masks and be subject to an equity curriculum. We are being told by local town councils that we are not free to use our private property as we see fit. No wonder we are discouraged.

But we don’t need to accept complete powerlessness if we have the courage to stand up for what we believe in and are willing to put ourselves out there, despite the inevitable consequences directed at us from the hateful, woke mob. We need to take control of our attitude and our actions and decide where we can make a positive difference for our families, our community and our country. We come from an unbroken line of sturdy stock, and we can act in accordance with those stoic virtues of courage, temperance, justice and wisdom.

Now is the time to apply what we know in this present election cycle. Our constitutional right to vote sets us apart from the banana republics and dictatorships of other countries and has propelled us into the leadership role among the world’s nations.

Locally, it is more important than ever to get out and vote for traditional American school board candidates. We need new school board representatives that put the children first, prioritize academics and won’t bow down to Boulder-esque political correctness. We need an equality policy to replace the equity agenda of the current school board.

We need to vote for the best educational opportunities for all students. Your vote for traditional American candidates does make a difference!

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes biweekly on Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and former Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com .