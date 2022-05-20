Opinion | Susan Knopf: Appliance romance

Sunday I cut up my wilted Mother’s Day flowers and put them in my Lomi , along with some used tea bags, vegetable peelings and some plant clippings. Monday I had new compost.

Have you ever loved an appliance?

I remember when I got my first washer and dryer. No more trips to the laundromat. No more quarters to hoard. Laundry bliss. I could put in a wash load when I got home from work. I could put it in the dryer after dinner. I could fold the laundry while watching TV. Laundry nirvana.

I never thought I could experience that kind of appliance joy again. Then I bought my Lomi. Please excuse my shameless promotion. I am not being compensated.

A Lomi is a tabletop composter.

I’ve always been bothered tossing away my peelings. Food waste is very bad for the planet. It’s even bad if you send it down the disposal — food scraps in your disposal wastes water, about two gallons per minute. It’s bad for your septic system. Food waste can overwhelm the bacteria in the septic tank and create sludge on the bottom. The U.S.Department of Agriculture tells us food decomposing in the landfill creates methane.

Composting is the best solution for food scraps, says every source I consulted. But I live in a rural area. Composting attracts wild animals. You can participate in the free High Country Conservation Center program . You can sign up and get access to four locations to dump your scraps. Of course you have to store it and drive it.

If you participate in the center’s Food Scrap program you can pick up your free compost today.

I still have to store my food scraps. About twice a week, when I have enough scraps, I dump it in my Lomi and run it. It takes 12 -24 hours to run. It takes up about as much space as a large crockpot. It’s very quiet. There’s a bucket inside, not much different than the pot that goes into my hotpot. What comes out is beautiful compost. I’ve already planted a jade plant cutting in it.

There’s a faster mode if you just want to break down the food stuff, so your waste doesn’t produce methane and then you can dump it. Kit L posted an online review and said she estimated she would spend $29.48 on electricity per year and turn 10 13-gallon trashbags of food waste into compost!

You know what I really like?

You know that new biodegradable and compostable plastic we can’t recycle yet? The Lomi takes it. My last so-called recyclable lid, went into my Lomi and now it’s compost!

It takes coffee grounds and filters, plate scrapings and egg shells!

The manufacturer says it can take meat. We don’t eat a lot of meat anymore. But we made a brisket and put the trimmings in the Lomi. We didn’t like the results. I spread the Lomi-processed meat trimmings outside and it didn’t attract any animals. It worked. So I guess I’d do it again, but I won’t add it to my compost pile.

For the record, the compost has no particular odor and feels OK. Sometimes the load comes out too wet. When that happens I run the load again to dry it out.

The best part is the way I feel. I feel light when I run the Lomi. I feel serenely satisfied when I add the new compost to my bucket for the next time I’m planting. Or I just toss it in the garden. Now with little effort I’m doing something to lower my methane contribution.

If you’d like to do something nice for the planet, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, you can get rid of those hard-to-toss items:

Electronic Waste

TVs, laptops, cellphones and tablets

Computer monitors, printers, keyboards and wires

Sound systems, DVD players and VCRs

Aerosol cans, chemicals and cleaners

Paints, thinners, glues and adhesives

Fertilizers and pesticides

Gently used clothing

Prescription drugs

E-cigarettes

Take your stuff to the Summit Stage Bus Barn at the County Commons in Frisco. Unfortunately they won’t be making compost out of your old laptop, but at least some of the parts will get recycled.

Susan Knopf’s column “For the Record” publishes biweekly on Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf lives in Silverthorne. She is a certified ski instructor and an award-winning journalist. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com .