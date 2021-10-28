Opinion | Susan Knopf: Ticktock, Election Day is near

Ticktock, ticktock. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Yeah, you meant to do it. Don’t feel bad. Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathy Neel tells me most people get their ballots in at the last minute, but she’d love it if you turned yours in today.

You know it‘s under that pile of crap in the back seat or at the end of the counter. Dig it out. Let me help you.

If you can’t find it, you can vote early at the Summit County Library south branch in Breckenridge or vote on Election Day at one of the following locations:

Breckenridge: Summit County Library south branch, 103 S. Harris St.

Frisco: Summit County Community & Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place

Silverthorne: Silverthorne Pavilion, 400 Blue River Parkway

You can find more information on the clerk and recorder’s webpage .

The school board is the most important issue. I recommend Kate Hudnut, Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino and Johanna Kugler. You can find my reasons for endorsing these candidates in my Oct. 1 column, “Leadership for Summit School District.”

The short version: These candidates understand that we teach more than reading, writing and arithmetic in Summit School District. We need leadership that understands we are preparing diverse kids for a complex world. Teaching kids how to think includes exposure to a broad range of topics, so each student’s brain is prepared to consider these issues as they journey beyond Summit County.

The other candidates would censor curriculum. They are part of a conservative group. Conservatives generally favor private school vouchers, and one local conservative group favors the development of a local Christian school. Both rob public schools. These are not the values of people who want to improve Summit County schools. Columnist Linda Harmon agrees.

My Oct. 15 column “Vote ‘no’ on state ballot questions” explains why I recommend “no” votes on state Propositions 78, 119 and 120.

You might have noticed how much money is being spent on passing Prop 119. Don’t be fooled! Anytime you see slick ads, you should be suspicious. Who has the money? Why do they want me to vote that way? What’s in it for them? Anti-public school advocates raised more than $2 million in an effort to pass Prop 119. They are very happy to rob and cheat us.

For the record, Colorado PTA, Colorado Association of School Boards, Colorado Democratic Latino Initiative and Taxpayers for Public Education are on a long list of state officials and professional associations who oppose this ill-considered proposition. Find out more at Ballotpedia .

The Independent Council of the Colorado General Assembly states in the Blue Book that Prop 119 will divert $21 million from public schools to private vendors. It diverts more in 2022. Vote “no!”

Vote “no” on 78 and 120, and “yes” on local 6A and 6B. It’s funny how these are variations on the same theme.

Vote “no” on 78 because it would delay funding for vital services like fire mitigation. Vote “no“ on 120 because it would reduce funding for vital services like police and fire departments.

Vote “yes“ on 6A to protect all of us. It’s a 4-mill tax increase to support fire and EMS services. Increasingly, we are required to do our own wildfire mitigation. It costs money. We are also facing increased demand for EMS services. This tax would cost just $144 per year on a house with a $500,000 valuation. What’s your house worth? What’s your life worth? Paying $144 extra seems like a good deal to me.

Our local state Rep. Julie McCluskie endorsed 6A.

Measure 6B isn’t a new tax, just a renewal of an old tax. It’s a tax that helps us solve our workforce housing issue. County government can get a better bond or loan rating from banks if those financial institutions see we have a meaningful long-term commitment to solve our housing crisis. Yeah, it takes time to develop housing inventory. But look around: You can see the housing additions we’ve worked to produce with private partners all over the county.

Summit Combined Housing Authority Executive Director Rob Murphy wrote an excellent guest commentary endorsing 6B.

You can drop off your ballot 24 hours per day until 7 p.m. on Election Day at the following locations:

Silverthorne: Summit County Library north branch, 651 Center Circle

Frisco: Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive

Frisco: Town Hall, 1 Main St.

Breckenridge: Summit County Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave.

Dillon: Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive

Most importantly, vote! Be a voice in local and state government.

Susan Knopf’s column “For the Record” publishes biweekly on Fridays in the Summit Daily News. Knopf lives in Silverthorne. She is a certified ski instructor and an award-winning journalist. Contact her at sdnknopf@gmail.com .