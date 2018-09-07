Hey, Spike! drops names like falling aspen leaves

Labor Day weekend provided a whirlwind of social action on The Summit for Hey, Spike! and artist wife Mary E. Staby.

Among the roster of 120 artists at the 43rd Annual Gathering at the Great Divide in Breckenridge, we saw old friends and made some new ones.

Featured at the Gathering were the talented Leon Loughridge, a woodblock artist representing Tina Rossi's Breckenridge Gallery and Raitman Art Galleries' sculptor Casey Horn.

Others highlighting the start-of-fall show produced by Dick and Tina Cunningham of Mountain Art Festivals included painter Mark Johnson, formerly of Blue River and now living in Canon City; bronze sculptor "Felicia" and woodworker Harold Adams.

While at the show, we visited with: Dave Patterson, Cindy Beer and Paul Austin, Trygve Berge, Marianna Duford, Mary and Harold Wilson, Kay and Bill Henkhaus, Karen, Kara and Davi Lampe, Phyllis and Gary Martinez, Lauren Kull, Alyse Dombrowski, Steve Kurtz, Glenn Dyer, Rick Bly, Ada and Harold Anderson, Laurie and Rob Huggins with toddler Annabella, Tony DiLallo, Nick and Becky Woerner, Ann and Frank Amorosa, Sally and Bruce Queen, Dick Roy, Pete and Pat Zanca, Jason Kreger, Ann Lukacs, Randy Smith, Pat Butler, Jan Moss, Mary Ann and Don Hamilton, Maryann and Jim Annunziata, Trevor Philippe and Angelica Rodriguez with Nick and JoAnna Scott, Don and Jan Whitney, Lemonshakers Tom and Jan Hannan, Jeff Smith, Isabella Rochon, Pam Smith, Wendell Day and Mary Gontero of Mesa Antero near Nathrop, and finally Dawn and Ron Pfeiffer of Greeley, who frequently visit Keystone Resort and are leaving soon for Havana, Cuba, on a cruise.

Fish, food and friends

In the Kingdom of Breckenridge, we chatted briefly with retired newspaper executive Rick Stenger and wife Joan, who had just visited Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where they heard nice things about Breckenridge and headed on down for a week's stay.

Other social funtimes included Spike! and Mary dining with Jimbo Deines and Linda Simon, and Steve and Sandee Smith at Frisco's Hacienda Real owned by Luis Flores.

We enjoyed sushi with Lou Reynolds and Noreen Galaba at the La Cima Mall's Mountain Flying Fish, owned by chef Tetsuo Shimoda.

Spike! also visited briefly with Jackson Streit at Mountain Angler.

Fond Tipple memories

Longtime Copper Mountain real estate broker/property manager Tom Malmgren reported the passing of Diana Carol (Howe) Etheridge. Diana and husband Brian's family originally owned in Ten Mile Haus, and currently in the Masters.

Tom also reported the passing of Duncan Roberts, a former Denver Post executive who was active on the Copper Metro District board for many years.

Along those lines: Not all that's interesting about a person finds its way into an obituary.

Maryann (Pearsall) Rowley wrote to Spike! to note the passing of longtime Breckenridger Betty Johnson.

Betty and her late husband Vernon had lived in the "Tipple House" since the 1970s. The highly unusual house is converted from a Tipple Mill used during the mining era.

Back on the horse

Don Sather reports fellow Rotarian John D. "Colorado" Farr is doing very well following his fall off a ladder. "JD's a tough cookie. Just spoke to him. He got out of the Saratoga (Wyoming) Rehab Center last week. Today, he is at a 4H fundraiser in Encampment. He sounded great."

Miles F. Porter IV, nicknamed "Spike," a Coloradan since 1949, is an Army veteran, former hardrock miner, graduate of Adams State College, and a local since 1982. An award-winning investigative reporter, he and wife Mary E. Staby owned newspapers here for 20 years. Email your social info to milesfporteriv@aol.com