Hey, Spike! welcomes Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival back to Keystone

What a combo — hot sizzling bacon and bourbon in a Keystone Resort setting.

Brooks Reynolds of Des Moines, Iowa is bringing his Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival tour to Keystone Resort's River Run Village today and tomorrow for the eighth time.

It is now combined with the Jim Beam Bourbon Tour.

The event features 3,000 pounds of meat, along with new Bacon Education Center Seminars, 2018 commemorative trucker hats and free music from female cover bands Lez Zeppelin and Hell's Belles.

"The Bacon and Bourbon Festival is one of our most popular events all summer and attracts bacon enthusiasts from around the world," says Maja Russer, events and marketing director for the Keystone Neighbourhood Company. "Now, with the expansion of the Jim Beam Bourbon Tour, we're attracting bourbon connoisseurs worldwide, too."

There are over 20 food vendors with 40-plus menu items for bacon lovers to try.

"The weather is going to be perfect. We've got some amazing bacon for folks to sample from Berkwood Farms and Des Moines Bacon Co.," the always colorful Reynolds says.

"We have bourbon at other events, but Keystone is the only one with a dedicated bourbon sampling area," he adds.

In addition to the Keystone Baconfest hosting, Brooks, who says he has "a face for radio," has grown the tour nationally and internationally, with these other stops:

• Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival — Des Moines, Iowa.

• Bacoon Ride — BacoonRide.com Raccoon River Valley Trail in Waukee, Iowa, a bike ride with 2,700 registered riders.

• Pigtails Ride — PigtailsRide.com High Trestle Trail starting at Prairie Trail in Ankeny, Iowa, all female bike ride for 900 riders.

• Reykjavik Bacon Festival — Reykjavik, Iceland.

• Japan Bacon Festival — Kofu, Japan. Kofu is Des Moines' Sister City and Yamanshi Prefecture is Iowa's Sister State. In 1960, Iowa sent Yamanshi hogs and corn for relief, known as the "Iowa Hog Lift."

• Paul's Bacon Ride — Paul Bunyan Trail in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The Keystone Bacon and Bourbon Festival benefits the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.

Admission to the festival is free. A-la-carte food tasting tickets are $4 and festival specialty packages range from $20 to $55.

For details on tickets and pricing, visit KeystoneFestivals.com/festivals/bacon-and-bourbon-festival/tickets/

