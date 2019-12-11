Home Cooking: A vegan holiday menu

I love offering to making something grand for a holiday gathering because then I have something to eat and don’t feel as though I am limited to a salad or mashed potatoes. All the guests can enjoy these recipes. They make for a beautiful presentation and don’t plan on leftovers. If you’re entertaining vegan guests over the holidays, try these recipes. You’ll not only be the hostess with the most-est, you’re carnivore guests will enjoy them, as well!

Mushroom Wellington

Ingredients

1 package puff pastry thawed (Pepperidge Farm makes a vegan version)

3 portobello mushrooms

12 ounces cremini mushrooms

4 ounces oyster mushrooms

4 ounces shiitake mushrooms

1 good size shallot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 package baby spinach, kale or power greens

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, copped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, copped

1 tablespoon fresh sage, copped

Salt pepper to taste

Flour

Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Heat oven to 425. Take the portobellos and remove the gills and stem. Cut in slices. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper, and put in the oven to roast for about 15 minutes. Give them a toss halfway through cooking time. After you take them out, turn the oven down to 400. Take the cremini mushrooms and put in a food processor and pulse until pretty fine. Oyster and shiitake mushrooms should be chopped in bigger pieces with a knife. Sauté the shallots and garlic in extra-virgin olive oil, add mushroom, continue sauté through and add the spices. Add the greens. Cook until all moisture evaporates. Fold in the Dijon mustard. Let cool.

Lay out your puff pastry on a floured surface with the short side facing you. Roll it out a little if needed. Place half of the mushroom mixture in the center of pastry, the long way. Top with portabellos, then add the rest of mushrooms. Bring both sides of pastry over the top of the mushrooms toward the center. Carefully roll it over on a parchment- or silicone-lined baking sheet. Score the top of the pastry with a knife, giving a cris-cross look.

Bake in oven for at 400 for 30-35 minutes. Let it cool before cutting. Serves 6.

Delicata squash casserole

Ingredients

3 delicata squash

2 tablespoons herbs de Provence seasoning

Salt pepper to taste

Extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

Heat oven to 420. Cut delicata squash the long way, cutting off the ends, and remove the seeds. Using the slice blade in a food processor, feed the squash into tube and make half-moons sliced pretty thin. You can use a mandolin too, but the food processor is little safer. Toss all the squash with spices and olive oil. Line up in baking dish as seen in picture. Cover and bake 20 minutes, then uncover and bake another 20 minutes. It should have a little crust on the top.

Arugula salad with pomegranates

Ingredients

Package of arugula

1 lemon

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 pomegranate worth of seeds

Salt and pepper

Drizzle of agave, maple syrup or honey

Toasted slivered almonds (or pecans, walnuts or pumpkin seeds)

Directions

In a blender, combine lemon juice, sweetener and extra-virgin olive oil. Place your nut or seed in a sauté pan and let it roast. You can add a little oil if you want, which makes them extra crunchy. Watch carefully so it doesn’t burn, and take off the heat as soon as it starts to change colors.

Open up your pomegranate and remove seeds.

In a bowl, add arugula, pomegranates, nuts and toss with dressing. You can add feta or goat cheese if you want at this point.