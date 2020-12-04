Home Cooking: Get your greens for breakfast

I’m one of those adults who isn’t a natural salad eater. If I want to eat my veggies, I resort to tactics that might be worthy of a clever mom with a recalcitrant toddler.

Recently though, I found inspiration in a delicious raw veggie and hummus sandwich on focaccia from Soupz On takeout in Breckenridge. It was like eating a salad between two slices of fresh, garlicky bread. I love bread as much as chocolate, so I was very happy.

If you’re like me and always looking for a way to sneak more fresh vegetables into your diet, allow me to share three quick and easy breakfast options to start your day. The secret is to pile on the vegetables. I’m encouraging a pile of mixed vegetables that’s at least as thick as the two slices of bread — not a single wilted lettuce leaf.

Experiment with the variety of vegetables you use. I’ve now begun piling my lunchtime turkey or roast beef sandwich with grated carrots, spinach, mushrooms, cucumbers, slices of roasted peppers or eggplant. The possibilities are exciting!

And now a plea. Two of these breakfast options include bagels. I’d like to put out a call to Breckenridge bakers: Would someone please open a bagel shop?

Healthy everything bagel

Enjoy Omega 3 fatty oils from the smoked salmon, and you’ll be a strong as Popeye when you pile on your own choice of greens.

Slice an everything bagel in half and lightly toast

Slater one side with cream cheese and top with smoked salmon

Add fresh baby spinach and thin slices of cucumber and green onion

An omelet between two halves of a toasted bagel with your favorite veggies.

Everything bagel and omelet

It’s been said that the sandwich was invented by a medieval earl to hold his supper between two slices of bread as he rode his horse. Similarly, here we have an omelet between two halves of a toasted bagel.

Slice and toast a bagel. (I like to butter the bagel halves and place them under a broiler.)

Whisk together two eggs and a splash of milk (or half-and-half).

Add a tablespoon of olive oil into a small frying pan and heat over medium heat until the oil shimmers. Add the eggs and don’t disturb until you see the edges are set.

Gently place a handful of your favorite steamed veggies on top of the eggs. (I used three-minute steamed asparagus.) Using a spatula, gently fold the eggs over and allow them to cook.

I won’t mind if you add a one-quarter cup of your favorite grated cheese before you place the omelet on the bagel.

Spinach, mushroom and cheddar frittata.

Spinach, mushroom and cheddar frittata

No bagel here, which is probably a relief to my doctor who wants me to lose 25 pounds.

Preheat the oven to 350.

In a small frying pan, add a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil and allow to heat on medium until the oil just shimmers.

Meanwhile, whisk together two eggs and a splash of milk or half-and-half.

Into the oil, add a handful of baby spinach leaves and sliced portobello mushrooms. Saute until the spinach and mushrooms are just wilted.

Pour the egg mixture over the spinach and mushrooms, add one-quarter cup of grated cheese.

Place into the oven until the egg custard is just set.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Home Cooking” publishes biweekly on Thursdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson taught herself to cook after college when she discovered dinner parties were a cure for loneliness. Her latest cookbook is “A Year in the Mountains Cookbook.” She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com.