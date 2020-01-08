Home Cooking: Just good food

There’s not really a theme to this week’s recipes. They’re simply good food that I’ve made for myself over the past week. They reflect my desire to cook with whole foods, to eat more vegetables and to create recipes that aren’t too time consuming to get to the table.

Sausage and kale lasagna in white sauce

Courtesy Suzanne Anderson

Perfect for potlucks, casual dinners with friends or as part of your meal prep.

Ingredients

1 box of no cook lasagna noodles

1 pound ground Italian sausage, sweet or hot

1 bunch of kale

1 onion, diced

1/3 cup flour

1 cup half-and-half or full-fat milk

2 cups chicken stock

6 tablespoons of butter

1 pound mozzarella cheese, shredded

15 ounces ricotta cheese

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Red pepper flakes, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large frying pan, fry the sausage until cooked through and remove from pan. In the same pan, cook the chopped kale and one diced onion.

While the sausage and kale are cooking, melt the butter in a large saucepan, add the flour and stir, allowing it to absorb the butter and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Gradually add in the half-and-half, chicken stock, nutmeg and Italian seasoning. Bring to a gentle boil. Turn the heat to medium low, and allow the white sauce to thicken.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson

In a small bowl, combine the ricotta cheese, one egg and a cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese. Stir to combine.

In a 13-by-9-inch baking pan, add about half of the white sauce to the bottom of the pan, add three or four lasagna noodles and top with sausage. Add four lasagna noodles, gently spread the ricotta cheese mixture on top, add the kale and another layer of lasagna noodles. Pour the remaining white sauce over the noodles and top with two cups of mozzarella cheese, holding back one cup for the final layering.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake in a 375 degree oven for 40 minutes. Remove the foil, turn the oven up to 400, add the final cup of mozzarella cheese and return to the oven for 10-15 minutes until the cheese is just beginning to get a few golden spots.

Remove from the oven and allow it to sit for 15 minutes so that the white sauce will be absorbed.

Antipasti salad

Courtesy Suzanne Anderson

So simple and so full of flavor thanks to the bitter greens. I used the leftovers to create a sandwich the next day.

Ingredients

4 slices each of salami, prosciutto, capicola (or any other meats you enjoy)

1 small head of radicchio, torn into bite-sized pieces

1/4 pound of hard cheese, sliced or broken into bite-sized pieces

2 cups of baby arugula

1 small bunch parsley leaves, chopped

1-2 tablespoon capers

Simple vinaigrette

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper

Directions

In a large salad bowl, add the salad greens, the meats, cheese, capers and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Southwestern chickpeas and broccoli over quinoa

Courtesy Suzanne Anderson

Sheet pan dinners are popular because they are quick, simple and — with the right ingredients — a healthy weeknight option.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked quinoa (or rice, if you prefer)

2 cups water

2 cups broccoli florets

1 14 ounce can of chickpeas drained

1 tablespoon Southwest seasoning

1-2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Tahini dressing

1/3 cup tahini

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3-4 tablespoons water

1 garlic clove, smashed

Pinch of salt

Cook the quinoa in a rice cooker or on the stove top. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. On a sheet pan, add the chickpeas and the broccoli and sprinkle with extra-virgin olive oil and then the Southwest seasoning.

Roast the chickpeas and broccoli in the oven for 15-20 minutes, being careful not to overcook.

Create a bowl with your quinoa, topped with broccoli and chickpeas. Drizzle with tahini dressing and enjoy.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Home Cooking” publishes biweekly on Thursdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson taught herself to cook after college when she discovered dinner parties were a cure for loneliness. Her latest cookbook is “A Year in the Mountains Cookbook.” She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com.