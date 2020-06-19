Home Cooking: Summer meals with fish and fresh vegetables

Fish soup with avgolemono

Courtesy Suzanne E. Anderson

Fish soup with avgolemono

Serves 2-4

I can’t explain it, but I’ve craved soup more since the weather has warmed than I did when there was snow on the ground. Avgolemono is generally made from lemons and eggs, tempered and added to a soup to brighten it. Here I’ve used limes for a different kick. But choose whichever citrus you prefer.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup onion, diced

1/2 cup carrots, diced

1/2 cup of rice

2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 tablespoon of butter

1 quart chicken stock

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon turmeric (optional)

2 limes, juiced

Cod filets

2 eggs

Directions:

Add the diced vegetables, rice, garlic, olive oil and butter to a small Dutch oven or soup pot and saute until the onions are just wilted. Then add the chicken stock and turmeric.

Cook for 15 minutes or until the rice is just tender, then add in the cod filets and allow them to simmer until cooked through, about 10 minutes.

While the fish cooks, vigorously mix the juice of two limes and two eggs. Slowly drizzle in 1 cup of the soup liquid as you continue to stir, this will temper the eggs. Then stir this into the soup. Top with chopped fresh parsley and serve.

Cobb salad omelet with salmon

Courtesy Suzanne E. Anderson

Cobb salad omelet with salmon

Serves 1-2

The other evening, I made an omelet for dinner. The ingredients reminded me of a Cobb salad.

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons of milk or half-n-half

2 pieces of bacon

1 slice of sharp cheddar (or blue cheese crumbles)

1 avocado sliced (or half a cup of broccoli sprouts)

1/2 cup of plank smoked salmon flaked

Fresh chives

1 tablespoon of butter

Directions:

In a large frying pan, add the bacon and cook over medium heat until the desired level of crispiness has been reached. Remove the bacon from the frying pan, drain the grease and wipe clean.

Return pan to heat, and add the butter, allowing it to coat the bottom of the pan. In a small bowl, mix together eggs and milk and add salt and pepper to taste. Pour in the egg custard and slowly swirl, so it covers the entire bottom of the pan. As the egg custard cooks over medium heat, gently lift the edges of the forming omelet to cook the uncooked portions of egg.

When you’ve reached your desired doneness, carefully slip half of the omelet onto a dinner plate and quickly add the cheese, avocado or sprouts, bacon and then allow the other half of the omelet to blanket the filling.

Finally, top with bite-size chunks of smoked salmon and chopped chives. Serve immediately.

Shrimp scampi skillet pizza

Courtesy Suzanne E. Anderson

Shrimp scampi skillet pizza

Serves 2-4

This is hands-down my favorite pizza. Garlic, lemon, shrimp and greens? Yes, please.

Ingredients:

8 ounces of medium to large shrimp, shells removed and deveined

5 ounces baby power greens or 1 bunch broccoli rabe (thick stems removed)

8 ounces mozzarella, shredded

1 lemon, juiced

2-3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 pizza dough (use fresh store-bought dough to make this weeknight friendly)

1 tablespoon jalapeno, minced (optional)

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees, and place the oven rack in the bottom third. While the oven heats, saute the greens, shrimp, garlic and jalapeno (optional) in a large frying pan. When the greens are wilted and the shrimp are just cooked through, add the lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.

Next, lightly oil the interior of the cast iron skillet, then gently stretch the pizza dough to fit into the bottom of the skillet and about 1 inch up the sides. Gently add the shrimp and greens to top the dough, then top with the shredded cheese. Bake for 20 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Curry tuna salad

Courtesy Suzanne E. Anderson

Curried tuna salad

Serves 2

Made famous using chicken, it’s just as good with tuna. Add the sprouts and cheese, and you have a delicious sandwich. Or serve it on top of greens and raw salad veggies for a delicious salad.

Ingredients:

1 can tuna (I use Genova yellowfin tuna packed in olive oil)

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup pecans, chopped

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 cup mayonnaise, to taste

1/2 cup broccoli sprouts

2 slices of cheese (if making sandwiches)

Four slices of bread (if making sandwiches)

Directions:

In a small bowl, lightly mix together the tuna, cranberries, pecans, curry powder, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and mayonnaise, to taste.

Lightly toast the bread, lightly smear with mayonnaise. Top with greens, a slice of cheese and curried tuna fish. Enjoy!

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Home Cooking” publishes biweekly on Thursdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson taught herself to cook after college when she discovered dinner parties were a cure for loneliness. Her latest cookbook is “A Year in the Mountains Cookbook.” She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com.