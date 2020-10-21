Home Cooking: Winner, winner, chicken dinner

I’ve been eating chicken lately. My perennial favorite is the panko-crusted chicken cutlet served over arugula dressed simply with lemon and extra-virgin olive oil.

However, to expand my horizons, I’ve gone looking for tasty alternatives. These chicken dinners are easy to make, quick to prepare and delicious. They’re also budget friendly if you watch for the two-for-one sale at your local grocer.

Serve the bacon-wrapped chicken breasts over baby spinach sprinkled with fresh raspberries.

Photo by Susanne Anderson / Home Cooking

Bacon-wrapped chicken with honey-mustard glaze

I served the bacon-wrapped chicken breasts over baby spinach sprinkled with fresh raspberries. I reserved some of the glaze and used it to dress the spinach salad. It was the sweet/salty combination of my spinach salad dreams.

However, you also can pair the chicken breasts with a baked sweet potato and oven roasted broccoli for a hearty, warm dinner.

1 chicken breast per person

2 slices of uncooked bacon per chicken breast

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup vegetable oil, such as grapeseed oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 420 degrees. Wrap each chicken breast with two pieces of bacon.

Mix together remaining ingredients for a honey-mustard glaze, and then brush each chicken breast with the glaze. (If you are planning to use the glaze as a salad dressing, reserve half in a separate cup before you glaze the meat to avoid cross-contamination.)

Bake the chicken for 15-20 minutes until it is cooked through and bacon is crisp. Remove the chicken from the oven, and allow it to rest for 5 minutes.

Toss the chicken and vegetables together in a large bowl and top with sesame-ginger dressing.

Photo by Suzanne Anderson / Home Cooking

Chicken and Napa cabbage salad with sesame-ginger dressing

Summer might be over, but not my craving for a big salad for dinner with leftovers for lunch the next day.

2 chicken breasts, poached (or 2 cups of rotisserie chicken, shredded)

1 small-medium head of Napa cabbage, chopped

1 cup carrots, shredded

1 cup green onions

1 large avocado, cubed

1/4 cup almonds, slivered

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

1/4 cup light soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 lime, juiced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

Pinch of kosher salt

Toss the chicken, cabbage, carrots, green onions, avocado and almonds together in a large bowl.

Use an immersion blender to mix the remaining ingredients together. This will make more dressing than you will need for the salad. Keep the remainder for future salads or as a marinade.

This ground chicken dinner comes together as quickly as you can cook a pot of rice.

Photo by Suzanne Anderson / Home Cooking

Ground chicken and rice with soy sauce

This dinner comes together quickly. The longest wait will be for the rice to cook. If you can’t wait, I won’t mind if you use instant rice.

1 pound chicken or turkey, ground

1 tablespoon of neutral oil (vegetable or grapeseed oil)

3 green onions, diced

1 cup carrots, shredded

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 bunch cilantro or parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons light soy sauce

2 teaspoons oyster sauce

2 teaspoons fish sauce

2 cups of rice, cooked

In a large saute pan, add the oil, carrots, green onions, garlic and ground meat, breaking up the meat into small crumbles as it cooks.

When the meat is cooked through, add the soy, oyster and fish sauces to the pan and stir all ingredients together. Just before serving, stir in the cilantro. Serve over rice.

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson

Suzanne Elizabeth Anderson’s column “Home Cooking” publishes biweekly on Thursdays in the Summit Daily News. Anderson taught herself to cook after college when she discovered dinner parties were a cure for loneliness. Her latest cookbook is “A Year in the Mountains Cookbook.” She has lived in Breckenridge since 2016. Contact her at suzanne@suzanneelizabeths.com.