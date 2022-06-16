How to celebrate Father’s Day weekend 2022 in Summit County

To celebrate Father’s Day, Outer Range Brewing Co. is throwing a Dad’s Dank Daze party. The three-day event features special food, products for sale, bike demos and more.

Outer Range Brewing Co./Courtesy photo

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

This summer is shaping up to be busier than last year with the return of tentpole events like the Frisco BBQ Challenge, among others. Like in past years, the festival aligns with Father’s Day weekend.

Grilling and eating red meat is stereotypically masculine, yet it isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all. There are also plenty of events happening this weekend that don’t involve barbecue, as well.

Dads are known for their signature humor, as groan-inducing it may be, so why not take them to a comedy show to celebrate the holiday? The summer comedy series at Warren Station Center for the Arts begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, with headliner Al Goodwin.

Goodwin is known for his persona the “Badgerine” and making jokes about living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. He has won comedy awards in addition to appearing in PBS commercials.

Tickets range from $20 to $25 for the venue at 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

For fathers who would prefer a night out some place quieter, treat them to prime rib from Spencer’s Restaurant inside Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge. The special runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 19. For $32, people can enjoy a 14-ounce prime rib, vegetables and homemade mashed potatoes.

Also at Spencer’s, the restaurant will have free live music from 4:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday on the deck. More music will happen each Saturday this summer at the same time and place. Pair the tunes with lawn games, food and drink specials and a fire pit.

My dad loves a cold beer at the end of a long day, and if yours is the same, then spend the weekend participating in Outer Range Brewing Co.’s Dad’s Dank Daze. The brewery, at 182 Lusher Court in Frisco, is hosting a three-day party for the occasion.

On Friday, Trouts Fly Fishing will have interactive fly-fishing clinics for all ages, and Yakoda Supply and RovR will be selling products that make solid last-minute gifts for fathers. People can also purchase limited-edition German steins Friday for $30 that include a free pour and discounted refills. Bird Craft will be serving smoked trout to go with the multiple styles of beer set to release.

On Saturday, June 18, Outer Range will have a lager-only biker bar on the patio, complete with cycling-themed merch and demos from Mosaic Cycles. Lastly, Sunday will have dad-centric games where people can score points with their best dad outfit, parking a remote-controlled truck, naming tools and more.

My dad also loves craft cocktails, particularly the Obi-Wan Old Fashioned from Breckenridge Distillery’s Billie Keithley. Serving that or another favorite at home is a wonderful way to show them appreciation. But if you go to the restaurant, know that for $50 your dad can enjoy a cocktail, appetizer and hanger steak combo, as well as other specials during the weekend.

To make, stir 2 ½ ounces of Breckenridge Port Cask Finish Bourbon (or your dad’s favorite whiskey) together with a ½-ounce of raw sugar simple syrup and two to three dashes of bitters, such as classic Angostura or a barrel-aged variety, with ice. Strain the drink into a rocks glass with ice and garnish with a cherry and orange twist.

A great part about old fashioneds is that they’re versatile. Keep the same template but swap out the bourbon for aged tequila, simple syrup for agave nectar and use mole bitters and you have another tasty drink.

Finally, cap off the weekend with a hysterical blast from the past. The Dillon Amphitheater, 201 W. Lodgepole St., will show the 1992 comedy “Wayne’s World” for free at 8 p.m. Laugh and rock out to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more as the movie plays on the shore of the Dillon Reservoir.