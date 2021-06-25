How to make beer-battered fish with blueberry tartar sauce from The Bakers’ Brewery

The Bakers’ Brewery in Silverthorne uses its Buzzbird Belgian Wheat to make beer-battered fish and chips. Served with blueberry tartar sauce, the dish is a fan favorite.

Photo from The Bakers’ Brewery

The Bakers’ Brewery in Silverthorne likes to incorporate its beer into the from-scratch food offerings as much as possible. According to co-owner Cory Forster, the brewpub’s pretzels get splashed with Barking Dog Brown before getting salted and baked. The same brown ale is used to braise pulled pork, and its coffee chocolate stout is infused in its brownies.

Classic options frequently found at brewpubs are beer cheese soup as well as fish and chips, and Bakers’ takes both items up a notch with its Buzzbird Belgian Wheat. The beer-battered fish served with blueberry tartar sauce has been on the menu almost since opening day, becoming one of the restaurant’s most popular items.

“We wanted something light and the Buzzbird is very light and crisp,” Forster said about using the beer in the recipe. “That light, little hint of citrus and Belgian spice blends well into the light and crisp of the fish.”

Forster said some people are hesitant to order the unique tartar sauce, but as soon as they taste it, they love it. If you wanted to try making the signature dish at home so you can have the sauce and fish whenever, now you can.

Beer-battered fish with blueberry tartar sauce

Serves four

Beer-battered fish

1 1/2 pounds of white fish fillets such as cod, cut into 3- to 4-inch pieces

12 ounces Buzzbird Belgian Wheat

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons corn starch

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons water

Vegetable oil, for frying

Blueberry tartar sauce

1/2 cup frozen blueberries, thawed and drained

1 tablespoon capers, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Salt, to taste

Directions

First, make the tartar sauce by whisking all of the ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside. Then mix all of the dry ingredients for the beer batter together in a bowl. Next, pour in the beer and mix until smooth. Add water until it reaches the desired consistency. In a large pot over medium heat, add 3 to 4 inches of oil and heat until it reaches 360 degrees. Dry the fish fillets with paper towels and dredge in the beer batter. Place the battered fish into the oil and fry for about 5 minutes or until brown and crispy. Serve with the tartar sauce and your favorite side, like French fries and green beans. Forster recommends pairing it with a glass of Buzzbird or the Cotton Mouth Killer India pale ale.

The original recipe for the restaurant yields 2 1/2 gallons of beer batter and 1 gallon of tartar sauce. I did my best to scale it down, but you can always make a smidge more batter or tartar sauce if you find yourself running low. Also, there’s nothing wrong with leftovers.

Jefferson Geiger



Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.