Let’s have an honest dialogue regarding political differences

Letter writer Rabbi Joel Schwartzman blast Morgan Liddick for his most recent columns and adds to the same polarizing vocabulary as the accused Liddick. The issue facing us today is the difference between two fundamental beliefs: the progressive’s advancement of a collectivist political agenda or the conservative view of individualism. Personally, I view the increase in the collectivist political agenda, while often well-meaning, as destructive to our country. The increasing percentages of men not in the workforce, increasing reliance on entitlement programs and the growing destruction of the family unit are all examples of the unintended consequences of the success of a collectivist political agenda. In that debate, one also can offer the economic enslavement of our next generations by the unfettered spending and spending proposals of the Republican and Democratic leadership. George Will in his book “The Conservative Sensibility” points out that “the collectivist agenda is antithetical to America’s premise, which is: Government – including such public goods as roads, schools and police — is instituted to facilitate individual striving, aka the pursuit of happiness.” Let us have an honest dialogue regarding these fundamental differences.

