Letter to the editor: 13-year prison sentence will solve nothing

As the New Year looms, some of us think of new year resolutions. For me, I keep thinking about 22-year-old Nathan Finnegan, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Judge Mark Thompson. Finnegan was found “heavily inebriated on the road.” I won’t defend his actions, but to me, he is suffering from a disease called alcoholism. I would venture to say that Finnegan was in a blackout and can’t remember anything he did. To send a message to the public about assaulting a police officer whether it involves drugs or alcohol or both is one issue. But on the other hand, when one is in a blackout, are they going to remember not to assault a police officer? For a layman, it’s a nonsensical rule and doesn’t really help anybody but those in charge so they can feel better.

Thompson ruined another life in my opinion by sentencing Finnegan to 13 years. I have no idea of the extent of officer Jennifer Kruse’s injuries, but what about Finnegan paying for plastic surgery and counseling for her? I do not want to negate Kruse’s injuries at all or what she has gone through. It seems to me there were other options. Another man received four years after breaking a police officer’s arm. How about five years and keep up with his counseling and rehab and pay for damages to Kruse.

The front page story Wednesday in the Summit Daily News indicated that Summit County has among the highest rate of DUIs in the state of Colorado. For Thompson, there is a much bigger problem out there, and sentencing a 22-year-old to 13 years is not going to solve anything. I recommend that the people of Breckenridge vote Thompson out for judge.