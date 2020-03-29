Letter to the editor: 1st Amendment argument about Liddick not convincing

Yes, Richard Damm of Highlands Ranch (March 25 letter writer), I am aware of the 1st Amendment — Freedom of the Press. I am also aware that it is a violation of this same amendment to cry “fire” in a crowded theater if none is present.

You live in Douglas County. I live in Summit County. You have The Denver Post to offer you local news and editorial opinion. I have the Summit Daily News to offer the same. I have since read the pro and con comments of Morgan Liddick’s March 17 “Blind Coronavirus Panic” column. The letters I give the most credence to are those that have been signed by doctors of medicine. They, in so many words, have stated that Liddick’s comments are a threat to the health of Summit County residents. Since I choose to entrust my personal health to this profession, M.D., I will support the con comments regarding Liddick and ask the Summit Daily to remove him from our local publication.

Isn’t it interesting to note that the March 24 edition of the Summit Dally, normally Liddick’s day, did not have his pictorial accompanied by his weekly essay. Did the Summit Daily choose to listen to the majority of con comments expressed by its readers? Or more importantly, did the paper’s editorial board believe that Liddick’s comments were a threat to the health of the county as some of our local doctors have expressed.

Damm, I guess we can both look forward to the March 31 edition of the Summit Daily News in terms of editorial opinion.