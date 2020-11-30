Letter to the editor: 24-72 hour delays not enforced for short-term rentals

Thanks for publishing some really great letters in the Wednesday, Nov. 25, edition of the paper.

I too have noticed short-term rentals being booked back to back without following the rules requiring 24-72 hours between rentals as posted by the county health guidelines.

Although the county cannot police who actually rents with an unallowed number of people and/or determine if they’re unrelated, the county could make time between rentals mandatory. This would help curb the spread of COVID-19 by giving the cleaners of the properties enough time to air out and clean properly, to help ensure that the rental property — or hotel room — is actually safe to stay in.

Simple things to save lives and get our local, and national economy, back to normal.