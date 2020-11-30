Letter to the editor: 24-72 hour delays not enforced for short-term rentals
Frisco
Thanks for publishing some really great letters in the Wednesday, Nov. 25, edition of the paper.
I too have noticed short-term rentals being booked back to back without following the rules requiring 24-72 hours between rentals as posted by the county health guidelines.
Although the county cannot police who actually rents with an unallowed number of people and/or determine if they’re unrelated, the county could make time between rentals mandatory. This would help curb the spread of COVID-19 by giving the cleaners of the properties enough time to air out and clean properly, to help ensure that the rental property — or hotel room — is actually safe to stay in.
Simple things to save lives and get our local, and national economy, back to normal.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Letter to the editor: 24-72 hour delays not enforced for short-term rentals
Thanks for publishing some really great letters in the Wednesday, Nov. 25, edition of the paper.