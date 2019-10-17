Letter to the editor: 4A will directly support Summit teachers and students

It is no secret that adequately funding public education in Colorado is an ongoing challenge. As past Summit School District Board of Education presidents, we know that our local schools have been successful thanks to the ongoing support of our community.

This November, the school district is asking for support of 4A, a ballot question which will allow the district to continue to collect funding that has previously been designated for full-day kindergarten. Summit has supported full-day kindergarten locally with a mill levy override since 2007, and this past session, our state Legislature voted to fully fund public full-day kindergarten statewide.

With your support, we will continue the current mill levy but now allow Summit School District to repurpose those funds to support mental health services for students and also to recruit and retain quality teachers and staff.

Vote yes on 4A. There is no tax increase, and the funding will directly support Summit School District teachers and students.