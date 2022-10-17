Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election

Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice.

But wait, I’ve lived here a long time, and I remember the pre-beer City Market. The aisles of the store used to be filled with fantastic food choices, but when beer came in, the great selection of food choices in that aisle disappeared. Now most of that aisle is beer. I wonder, when wines come in, where will they put it? They aren’t adding any more square footage to the store. Will they be taking out even more food choices?

I think I would rather have the better selection of food choices in City Market than a few shelf wines. I can imagine what City Market’s choices of shelf wine will be. Come to think of it, I’d also really miss the knowledgeable clerks in my liquor store. They are always so helpful. They even order my favorite wine for me by the case.

I think I’ll vote no on ballot measure Proposition 125.